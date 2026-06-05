Tottenham are preparing a second offer to sign Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke after they had a bid rejected on Thursday, according to Ben Jacobs.

Spurs survived relegation from the Premier League by the skin of their teeth as they beat Everton 1-0 on the final day if the season to stay up.

Roberto De Zerbi, who was hired on March 31, was a key factor in Tottenham remaining in the Premier League as he turned around their results towards the end of the campaign.

And now De Zerbi and Tottenham have a plan to avoid the same thing happening again next season with their first two signings already tied up.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson and Bournemouth centre-back Marco Senesi will join Tottenham when their contracts expire at their respective clubs.

Their potential third signing looks likely to be Manchester City winger Savinho with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing that a deal is on for Tottenham to sign the Brazilian.

Romano wrote recently on X: ‘Negotiations ongoing for Savinho to Tottenham as revealed two weeks ago… and progressing well. #THFC believe Savinho wants the move, talks continue as Man City could open doors to his exit in case of good proposal. Deal on.’

READ MORE: Two Tottenham stars targeted by Juventus in SWAP proposal as De Zerbi eyes 154-goal striker

And Van Hecke could be their fourth signing of the summer after The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed on Thursday that Tottenham have had an opening offer for Brighton centre-back Van Hecke turned down.

Ornstein wrote on X: ‘Tottenham Hotspur submit bid to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion. #THFC offer for 25yo centre-back below #BHAFC valuation so rejected, but talks continue in bid to strike agreement. Dutch int’l close to Roberto De Zerbi @TheAthleticFC.’

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Brighton are ‘anticipating another offer’ from Tottenham

Our transfer expert Graeme Bailey brought the news on Wednesday that Tottenham were preparing to test Brighton’s resolve over Van Hecke and his Dutch teammate, Bart Verbruggen.

And now reliable journalist Jacobs has revealed that Brighton are ‘anticipating’ a second offer ‘soon’ from Tottenham as they look to hold on to their key player.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Spurs set to continue their pursuit of Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke. Opening bid rejected, but Brighton are anticipating another offer soon.’

Voetbal International journalist Joost Blaauwhof brought news on Thursday that Brighton could hold out for more because of NAC Breda’s 7.5 per cent sell-on clause.

Blaauwhof wrote on X: ‘At NAC, Edgar Mol can already grab the calculator from his desk drawer, because Jan Paul van Hecke is going to fetch a crazy amount of money. Sounds from England are that Spurs have bid about 40 million pounds. That’s going to be cranked up even higher. NAC gets 7.5%. #NACpraat.’