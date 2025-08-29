Tottenham get Kobbie Mainoo response after Man Utd contact – sources

Tottenham Hotspur have explored the possibility of signing Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United before the summer transfer window closes on September 1, sources have told TEAMtalk, with initial contacts understood to have taken place on Thursday.

Mainoo is frustrated with his role at Man Utd and is open to leaving Old Trafford in order to secure more regular minutes.

Tottenham have moved quickly to open the door, believing he could flourish under manager Thomas Frank’s set-up.

As TEAMtalk reported on August 27, Man Utd’s preference is to keep Mainoo at Old Trafford.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd officials are reluctant to sanction any departure, instead wanting him to work his way into manager Ruben Amorim’s side to earn a new contract.

That stance was reiterated on Thursday, even as Tottenham sensed an opportunity.

The challenge for Spurs will be whether Mainoo can persuade United to change their position.

Sources suggest Tottenham are willing to move to the front of the queue if a breakthrough comes, with the belief that they can provide the right platform to get his career back on track.

Mainoo has come through the Man Utd youth system and has established himself in the first-team squad.

The 20-year-old has made 73 appearances for Man Utd so far in his career, scoring seven goals and giving three assists in the process.

However, Mainoo is not guaranteed a place in the Man Utd starting line-up under Amorim.

The youngster, who has played 10 times for England since making his Three Lions debut in 2024, is in direct competition with Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes for a starting spot in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

Mainoo did not feature in either of Man Utd’s opening Premier League matches, but the midfielder did play all 90 minutes of the Carabao Cup tie defeat to Grimsby Town.

