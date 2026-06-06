According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have a “good chance” of signing Joao Palhinha permanently, with the midfielder having two “concrete options” this summer.

The north London side narrowly avoided disaster at the end of the 2025/26 campaign, having secured Premier League survival on the final day of the season.

Tottenham improved following the arrival of head coach Roberto De Zerbi, but he insisted in the hours following survival that they need to do a lot of transfer business ahead of next season.

And presumably to De Zerbi‘s delight, Tottenham are already incredibly busy in the transfer market and have secured ex-Liverpool star Andy Robertson on a free transfer as their first arrival. They have also been linked with an unexpected move for a former teammate of the left-back.

Now, it has emerged that Palhinha could be another signing for Spurs, with the Premier League giants keen on a permanent deal following his impressive loan from Bayern Munich.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Spurs are among two “concrete options” for Palhinha this summer and they have a “good chance” of winning the race to sign him.

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One issue to overcome with Joao Palhinha as Fabrizio Romano reveals two more signings

Plettenberg said on X: “Joao Palhinha wants to make a decision on his future soon. The two concrete options are currently Tottenham and Sporting CP.

“Talks are ongoing. Tottenham currently have good chances. However and as revealed, Spurs want to renegotiate with FC Bayern. The option to buy was set at €25m guaranteed, with potential add-ons that could raise the fee to up to €30m. Tottenham want to pay less.”

And Palhinha could end up being Tottenham’s fourth summer signing, with Romano reporting that they are already close to signing Manchester City’s Savinho and AFC Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi after Robertson.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Savinho was ready to go to Tottenham one year ago. Then if Man City tell you you have to stay, Pep Guardiola is trusting you, obviously Savinho was more than happy to stay and to continue and to sign a new contract as he did in September.

“But Savinho was attracted by Tottenham one year ago and Savinho is again attracted by Tottenham today. So on player side, I don’t see big issues. I think Savinho Tottenham on player side can get done quite soon.

“Now it’s so Manchester City and Tottenham negotiating, discussing, talking about the transfer fee. So let’s be patient. Let’s see what happens there. But Tottenham are on it. Tottenham are working on the Savinho deal.”

He added: “Tottenham today announced Andy Robertson. Soon Tottenham will announce also Marco Senesi as a new centre-back joining from Bournemouth. So Tottenham very busy to give Roberto De Zerbi what he wants.”

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