Tottenham expect to face a decision over Guglielmo Vicario as a return to Italy comes back into the spotlight for the club’s No.1, while the search for a potential successor goes on.

The north London club have been scouring the goalkeeper market over the past few months on two different levels, given the Italy international’s inconsistency this season.

Largely, Tottenham have been seeking a new stopper to bring competition for the No.1 spot – to add back-up to Vicario but also challenge him for the shirt.

However, they have also been discreetly looking at top options that could become available, in case Vicario leaves.

Spurs have not been desperate to replace him but it is thought they would be open to the prospect, depending on the fee offered and the player’s own stance on how he views his future.

Inter Milan are becoming very interested in Vicario and sources have suggested that he would be open-minded on the idea of a return to Serie A.

That does not mean he is totally ready to give up on his Spurs career, though.

He has always been very driven to prove himself in the English top-flight, so any approach would leave him torn too, over whether to fight for a successful future in London or take a pathway into one of Italy’s top clubs.

Vicario has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season, conceding 40 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets in the process.

