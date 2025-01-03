The agent of Tottenham target Omar Alderete has hinted his player will leave Getafe in the coming months – but competition for his signature could be fierce.

Tottenham have been one of the hardest hit teams this season when it comes to injuries, with Ange Postecoglou unable to call on goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, and forwards Wilson Odobert and Richarlison for long periods.

Due to their defensive shortage, which has also been compounded by recent injuries to Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies, 18-year-old midfielder Archie Gray has frequently been deployed in Spurs’ backline.

As a result, the north London team have been looking to the transfer market for reinforcements and one such name that has cropped up is Getafe’s Alderete.

Now, his agent, Renato Bittar, says multiple Premier League teams are interested in recruiting the 28-year-old – who is said to have a €16m (€13.2m, $16.4m) release clause.

He told La Razon: “There are four clubs in England that want him. It’s time to take the leap. If not now (January), he will leave Getafe in the summer.”

The report adds that head coach Postecoglou has asked Tottenham to bring in the Paraguay international to improve their defence.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham plan to offer Prem goalkeeper ‘escape route’ in transfer which will help all parties

Getafe’s stance on Alderete

While the player’s agent is making these proclamations, Getafe president Angel Torres appeared to pour cold water on a Tottenham transfer move.

Torres assured the Spanish team’s supporters that Alderete, whose contract runs until the summer of 2028, is likely to see out the season at the very least.

He told Marca last month: “The fans can rest assured that Alderete will be here until June. He is happy. We are not going to touch the goal, defence and midfield unless someone pays the release clause.”

TEAMtalk has previously confirmed that Spurs are looking at Alderete as a potential January signing, particularly as he would be a relatively affordable option.

But whether or not Spurs make a concrete offer for the 6ft 2 defender, who can play at centre-back and left-back, remains to be seen.

Tottenham transfer roundup: Mourinho eyes Son, target Brighton man

Former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly hoping to bring his old charge Son Heung-min to current club Fenerbahce.

The South Korean is into the last year of his contract and is yet to sign a new deal. Now, the Portuguese is said to be keen on cashing in on this uncertainty.

TEAMtalk revealed that Tottenham are keen on signing Brighton striker Evan Ferguson after he was given the green light to leave in January.

However, we understand that Spurs will only proceed with a move if they can insert an option/obligation to buy into any loan agreement.

Finally, the north London outfit have reportedly discussed the signing of AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori.