Tottenham handed shock Dejan Kulusevski return update after 500-plus day ‘knock’

A fresh report has revealed the date Dejan Kuluseski is finally set to be available for Tottenham Hotspur again after more than 500 days on the sidelines with ‘a knock’.

The Swedish winger has not played a game for the club since May 11 2025, after suffering what then Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou described as “just a knock” 19 minutes into a 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

It turned out that Kulusevski had suffered a serious injury to his right kneecap, and there were some rather speculative reports that he might have to retire at the age of just 26 years.

Two surgeries on, Kulusevski has been back in full training with his teammates for around a month, aside from a ‘small, small problem,’ reported by Roberto De Zerbi.

He has been shown on club video footage back running and involved in small-sided games, leading to growing optimism that a return to action was edging ever closer.

And now a report from Tom Barclay of The Sun claims that Kulusevski is making such good progress from the injury that has kept him off the pitch for more than 500 days, that he should be in contention to be back in the squad by the time Spurs return from the September/October international break.

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Kulusevski on target for Man Utd clash

That means the Swedish playmaker could be on the bench when Tottenham head to Manchester United on October 10 for what is a must-not-lose clash for Roberto De Zerbi, as the pressure continues to mount on the Italian.

Spurs currently sit bottom of the Premier League table with zero wins from their five outings to date and have rapidly become a laughing stock, having spent more than £300million trying to improve their squad over the summer.

Having Kulusveski back in the mix would certainly be a massive help, given his ability to operate either on the right flank or in the No.10 position.

Kulusevski has 55 goal involvements in 146 games in all competitions for Tottenham, having joined from Juventus back in the summer of 2023 after an initial loan stint in north London.

Spurs’ lack of creativity so far this season has been well-documented and stretches back to the end of last season, after the injury to Xavi Simons and James Maddison not being considered fit enough to start games after his ACL injury.

Maddison himself is now close to being selected in De Zerbi’s starting XI, having impressed in cameos off the bench, and having Kulusevski back too will give the club a massive lift as they look to pull away from the relegation places and start climbing the table.

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