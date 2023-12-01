Tottenham in line for hefty discount on Juventus youngster they tried to buy in summer window

Tottenham could be in line for a €2million (£1.7m) discount on Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior if they opt for a January swoop, according to reports in Italy.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Iling-Junior is way down the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium, particularly with strong performances from those in front of him so far this season, and there is likely to be a whole host of suitors, including Spurs.

The Lilywhites are said to be “ready to bet on” a move for the 20-year-old who is no longer needed by Max Allegri. The left winger had been a rising star in Italy but is now last choice for Allegri and as a result, is looking for an exit.

His agency, CAA Base, have strong roots in England and is reported to be a likely destination for the England under-21 international.

Tottenham are one of the clubs known to have an interest in Iling-Junior and numerous reports have indicated that Ange Postecoglou’s side may be looking at him in January.

There have been claims more recently that they Lilywhites are increasingly confident of getting a deal done and are not afraid of paying what is required to make that happen. However they may not have to fork out as much as they had initially anticipated.

It has been reported that Iling-Junior’s value could drop be “a few million” to around €18m in total. Spurs are said to have already tested Juve’s resolve with a €20m (£17m) deal back in the summer. Now, Juventus are willing to let the attacker leave next month.

Iling-Junior’s current deal runs until 2025 after moving up to the first team back in 2020. The winger also previously spent time with Chelsea’s youth academy before making the switch to Italy.

Iling-Junior deal makes room for alternative targets

Securing a deal for Iling-Junior for less than they had initially anticipated could open the door for Spurs to make more additions elsewhere on the pitch as Postecoglou continues his rebuild.

The centre-back position has been an area of concern for some time and now, Spurs have reportedly joined Liverpool and three other Premier League clubs in the chase to sign highly-rated Brazilian defender Lucas Beraldo.

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Man Utd are also in the race for Beraldo who is reportedly available for around the £20m mark.

He is viewed by the Spurs hierarchy as a strong back-up to Micky van de Ven who had been impressing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before picking up a serious hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined until next month.

Spurs are also tracking Genoa centre-back Ragu Dragusin who could be available for around £26m in the January window. Fellow Premier League side Newcastle United are also very keen on the defender and are believed to have already made a bid for Dragusin.

