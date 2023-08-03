Liverpool forgotten as Tottenham hijack Crystal Palace agreement for ideal next defensive target after Van de Ven

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Perr Schuurs from Torino this summer, despite the defender already agreeing terms with Crystal Palace.

That’s according to DAZN Italia correspondent Orazio Accomando, who has claimed that Tottenham are willing to raise an offer to Schuurs for personal terms and his current employers at Torino for a transfer fee.

Spurs are aiming to make Micky van de Ven one of their marquee signings of the summer to strengthen their defence. Personal terms have been agreed upon and progress has been made in negotiations with Wolfsburg.

But Tottenham will probably need more than one new centre-back to amend their defensive issues from last season. They conceded 63 goals in the Premier League last season – which was the third worst record outside the relegation zone.

Therefore, their attention might turn to Schuurs shortly after they wrap up the Van de Ven deal. It has only been a year since he joined Torino from Ajax, but after adapting well, he could be due a step back up to a higher level.

Although Tottenham have no European involvement on offer this season, they could be an attractive route into the Premier League for a player like Schuurs, in theory.

However, Accomando has confirmed that the Dutchman is still envisaging a second season with Torino for the time being. He has not submitted any kind of transfer request, but is keeping an eye out for any developments regarding his future.

According to the DAZN reporter, Schuurs has already provisionally agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace. But now, Tottenham are trying to trump them.

It is not yet clear how much they may be willing to pay to give Schuurs his first taste of Premier League football. There have previously been suggestions of a €40m (£34.4m) price tag.

The 23-year-old has also been linked with Liverpool in recent months – though Accomando’s tweet made no mention of them – but is under contract in Turin until 2026 with the option of a further year.

It is not unfeasible that a bidding war could commence, though, given the amount of interest in Schuurs’ services.

Tottenham defensive evolution well underway

As for Tottenham’s existing centre-backs, Cristian Romero has committed his future to the club, but they have been trying to sell Davinson Sanchez. Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga may also face uncertain futures in north London.

Even though Ange Postecoglou has been transforming Tottenham’s defence from a back three to a back four, meaning they will generally be fielding one less centre-back, they need some reliable options to compete with the likes of Romero and Eric Dier.

Van de Ven and Schuurs are both Dutch, so theoretically could strike up a connection at the back if they both joined Tottenham.

There also remains the issue of whether Clement Lenglet will secure a return to Spurs after his loan spell from Barcelona last season.

Having Romero, Dier (who can also play in midfield), Van de Ven, Schuurs and Lenglet to choose from at centre-back could provide Postecoglou with much more stability, but work still has to be done for several of those players to end up wearing a Spurs shirt in the new season.

READ MORE: Tottenham open striker talks for Argentine seen as Kane successor as Postecoglou greenlights £30m sale of Conte midfield favourite