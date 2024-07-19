Tottenham hold inside line on Postecoglou obsession who’s perfect fit for Spurs

Lille star Jonathan David has been identified as a top target for Tottenham Hotspur in their search for a striker who can propel them into the title picture in the Premier League next season.

Tottenham are thought to be gunning for David, who has been labelled an obsession for manager Ange Postecoglou as he continues to mould the squad into the unit that he envisions.

The North Londoners are not the only Premier League outfit hot on the trail and they will have to contend with competition from both Chelsea and West Ham United if they are to do a deal for the 24-year-old this summer.

Spurs will have to be on their toes with this one as there is also great interest in the striker from other major European leagues. Interest in the player from Roma has been confirmed and he is said to have admirers in all the top divisions.

Lille appear to be resigned to their star man’s departure, but at the same time, with numerous suitors hovering around, the Ligue 1 club can hold out for a handsome fee.

Their club president has made it clear that they will need to receive an adequate sum before any negotiations with the player can proceed.

David has entered the final year of his deal with Lille and the club will accept bids from £25million for the striker, according to Football Insider.

Tottenham still looking to replace Harry Kane

Harry Kane’s departure for Bayern Munich has left Spurs with a massive void to fill at No 9 with Richarlison failing to step up in the absence of the England skipper. The Brazilian managed 11 goals in 28 appearances last season, a return that was well off what Tottenham needed him to deliver.

Since joining Lille in 2020 from Belgian team Gent, David has been an effective weapon for the team, scoring 84 goals in 183 games.

David also appeared to be in decent scoring touch over the summer’s Copa America campaign, scoring twice as Canada surprised with a run to the semi-finals.

West Ham and Chelsea are also on the hunt for a lethal striker and are tracking the situation with David and Lille.

The deal looks like a great fit for Tottenham from the prospective fee to the quality of the player and his ability to fit into the style of play at Spurs under Postecoglou.

