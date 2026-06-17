Tottenham rocked as ‘serious competition’ emerges for Sandro Tonali

Tottenham Hotspur will be hugely concerned to learn that Manchester City are now getting ‘serious’ about signing Sandro Tonali, according to a report, as a talkSPORT pundit urges the Newcastle United midfielder not to move to Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Earlier this week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tottenham are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Tonali.

Romano further revealed that the Newcastle midfielder himself is ready to move to Tottenham and work under fellow Italian De Zerbi.

The Italian transfer journalist said on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham today have entered the race very strong, very concrete, very determined to sign Sandro Tonali.

“And if Tottenham got this strong, my understanding is that it’s because Sandro Tonali is – important point of this video, important point of this information – keen on a move to Tottenham.

“Sandro Tonali is open to joining Tottenham.

“Sandro Tonali is ready to join Spurs, even without European football, even after a terrible season for Tottenham Hotspur.

“Tonali is attracted by the project, wants to play for Roberto De Zerbi.

“And so the possibility to say Tonali at Tottenham is really serious, is really concrete.

“Then let’s wait for the negotiation club-to-club.

“The understanding is that it could take around €100million package to sign Sandro Tonali, so around £85million.

“Let’s see, let’s follow the story, but Tottenham are going very strong.

“Arsenal have called for weeks, Manchester City in contact for weeks, but now Tottenham going all in for Sandro Tonali, the wanted player by Roberto De Zerbi to step up the project and to show the ambition of their view.

“So, keep an eye on this one.”

Romano subsequently said: “Sandro Tonali wants to go to Tottenham, so he’s keen on the move.

“I don’t think there’s going to be any problem with the player, financially or in terms of the contract.

“Also because the connection between Tonali and De Zerbi is very clear, both from the same city of Brescia, so the connection is very, very good.”

However, it has now emerged that Manchester City are also hot on the trail of Tonali and are keen on a 2026 summer deal for the Italy international midfielder.

The Athletic has reported that Tottenham ‘face serious competition’ from Man City for Tonali.

Man City want to sign Tonali as well as Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The Cityzens will have to pay over £200million for the two midfielders, and they are willing to do so, which will come as a huge blow for Tottenham.

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Sandro Tonali urged not to go to Tottenham

Tonali is reportedly keen on a move to Tottenham, but former Aston Villa striker and talkSPORT pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor believes that the Newcastle star should not go for it.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Why would Tonali want to go to a top 17 side?

“They are not a top-six side anymore, Spurs. They are really not.

“Back-to-back seasons finishing 17th in the league, I just do not get it, and I think he is probably saying to his agent, ‘I beg your pardon, who are interested? Pardon? I thought I was going to a big European side playing Champions League football. Do me a favour, I would not go to Spurs.’”

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