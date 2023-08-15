Tottenham icon finally nears exit as Serie A side ‘negotiating’ transfer after personal discussions

Lazio are reportedly ‘negotiating for the transfer figures’ of Hugo Lloris with Tottenham, after they recently opened talks with the goalkeeper regarding personal terms.

Lloris has been an iconic figure for Spurs over the last decade. Any player who plays a consistent role for a club for such a long period of time is afforded that status.

Only four players have represented their current Premier League sides for as long as Lloris has Tottenham.

However, none have played as many as his 447 Spurs games for their respective sides.

While for years Lloris was a great asset in net for the north London outfit, over the last year or so, he his performances began to worsen.

Mistakes seeped into his game, and that was evident last season more than most, when Spurs finished eighth. While by no means all down to him, having little faith in your goalkeeper is not a good thing for the rest of the side, when one mistake can be so costly.

As such, he’s been replaced in net by new signing Guglielmo Vicario, who started every pre-season game, as well as the Premier League opener against Brentford.

With Lloris out of contract next summer, he’s likely to sit on the bench for his final season before moving on, unless he’s given the chance to exit before that.

Lazio negotiating for Lloris transfer

He might well have that opportunity soon. Indeed, it was recently reported that the goalkeeper was ‘in talks’ with Serie A side Lazio, and was ‘keen’ on joining them.

The potential of playing Champions League football is suggested to be a key selling point.

That report suggests Tottenham would be willing to let the stalwart leave the club on a free transfer.

Whether or not that is the case is currently unclear, but Gianluca Di Marzio has provided an update on his potential Lazio move.

The Italian journalist stated the ‘two sides are negotiating for the transfer figures’.

That’s as Lazio are ‘seriously insisting’ on making Lloris their player this summer.

That they’re in negotiations would suggest Tottenham will receive a fee for the goalkeeper. Indeed, there wouldn’t be much to negotiate if he was being allowed to leave on a free.

With Lloris already sold on the idea, he’ll hope Spurs allow him to leave the club without much fight.

He’s given them so much during his time there, so it may be easier for them to agree on the transfer than it would for another player.

