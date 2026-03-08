Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to work through their managerial options as they look to appoint a permanent successor to interim boss Igor Tudor, who TEAMtalk understands has escaped the sack, for now.

Sources have informed us that Spurs are unlikely to make any immediate decision on Tudor’s faltering tenure and are expected to wait until after their Premier League clash with Liverpool before pushing ahead with the next stage of their plans.

The north London side face a demanding run of fixtures and those inside the club view the upcoming period as crucial in shaping the direction of the team for the remainder of the season.

Tottenham’s clash with Nottingham Forest – which comes a week after their visit to Anfield – is viewed internally as one of their most important matches in the current campaign, as they battle to ensure they move clear of the relegation danger.

Indeed, we understand the club’s hierarchy are preparing to remove Tudor in the near future as part of their efforts to stabilise results and steer the team away from the threat of relegation.

Behind the scenes, Spurs are continuing to carry out extensive work on potential candidates.

Sources say the club are “working hard”, assessing a range of options as they consider who could succeed the former Juventus boss.

As previously revealed, former Tottenham legend Robbie Keane is among the names under consideration. The club hold Keane in high regard and his connection with Spurs makes him an intriguing option as discussions continue internally.

Other managers are also being explored. Roberto De Zerbi is understood to be admired by figures within the club, although sources indicate he is less enthusiastic about the prospect of stepping into an interim situation before the end of the season.

As a result, Tottenham’s hierarchy are carefully weighing up their next move while allowing Tudor to continue overseeing first-team duties during this key run of fixtures.

While no final decision has yet been made, it is clear the club are actively working behind the scenes as they look to identify the right candidate capable of steadying the ship and guiding Spurs away from relegation danger.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham Championship XI under Robbie Keane: THREE big names remain amid complete defensive overhaul

More Tottenham news: Van de Ven future update; massive Vuskovic concern

An insider has detailed the feelings of Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven in regards to whether he will stay at the club and potentially sign a new deal amid a tough period in north London.

Elsewhere, Tottenham could be in trouble of losing another star in a crucial position as Barcelona have reportedly opened talks with the representatives of one talent at the club.

Finally, an explosive Brentford forward continues to attract admiring glances from across Europe as the summer transfer window looms, with Bayern Munich among a trio of sides, including Tottenham, who are chasing his signature.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.