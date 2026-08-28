Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the race to sign Iliman Ndiaye, who is also attracting interest from Manchester City.

Tottenham have not messed around in this summer’s transfer window, having spent over £300m on signings since coming close to suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

At the start of this window, the north London outfit focused on improving their defence and midfield by splashing out on Jan Paul van Hecke, Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes.

Tottenham have also recruited Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka, while they have recently turned their attention to strengthening their attack.

In recent days, Roberto De Zerbi’s side have landed former Man City pair Savinho and Omar Marmoush, but they may not be finished there.

Tottenham could yet sign one more forward, and a new report from Foot Mercato reporter Santi Aouna claims they are ‘interested’ in signing Everton star Ndiaye.

Ndiaye, who has turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League because he wants to stay in the Premier League, also has interest from Man City, and we have reported that Enzo Maresca’s side are preparing to launch a bid for the £80m-rated forward.

Tottenham eye hijack on Man City to land Iliman Ndiaye

We also reported that Man City are considering trying to lower the cost of the Ndiaye deal by offering Jack Grealish as a makeweight. The Toffees are looking to beat Aston Villa to re-sign the England international.

And Foot Mercato are also reporting Man City could swap Grealish for Ndiaye, while Tottenham are also considering a swap deal.

As per the report, Tottenham could use Richarlison to help them to sign Ndiaye, though you have to think that Everton would prefer Grealish if it was a straight choice between the two players.

Aouna said on X: ‘EXCL: Iliman Ndiaye is also among Tottenham’s options to bolster their attack. The Spurs’ interest in Folarin Balogun remains ongoing.

‘Richarlison could go the other way and join Everton.

‘Discussions between Iliman Ndiaye and Manchester City are also continuing and progressing positively, as explained yesterday. Jack Grealish could, for his part, join Everton.’

Regardless, ex-Everton player Andreas Limpar has argued that his former club needs Ndiaye and Grealish in their squad this season.

“It will be a big, big blow if Iliman Ndiaye leaves Everton for Man Utd or another club. He is the best player in this Everton team,” Limpar told PariuriX.com.

“Of course, Everton would like to keep Jack Grealish either on a loan deal or buy him, but Ndiaye was the best player and he will be one of the best players in the whole Premier League going forward.”

“Everton need Jack Grealish and Ndiaye to compete for the top spots again. You can`t just sell players! He is an Everton player, so please keep him. They have to keep their good players and bring good players in rather than selling your best players. New players coming in could be awful, so it is a big risk to let Ndiaye go.”