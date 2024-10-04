Tottenham remain in the hunt for Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze, who will be available for a big fee next summer due to a release clause in his contract.

The Eagles are at the beginning of a new era under Oliver Glasner but keeping hold of their best players has proved a challenge, as evidenced by Michael Olise’s switch to Bayern Munich.

Glasner had his side playing some fantastic football last season but they have endured a disappointing start this term and find themselves in the relegation zone.

There are no fears of relegation at Selhurst Park due to the quality of their squad but some questions are being asked about the future of their key men.

Palace did manage to keep hold of Marc Guehi after turning down three big offers from Newcastle in the summer, the last of which amounted to £65m including add-ons. The interest from top Premier League sides in the defender remains.

Eze is considered one of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League and many expected him to leave Palace in previous windows.

However, the London club managed to tie him down to a new long-term contract in November, which includes a release clause of £68m that becomes active next year. Tottenham are big admirers of Eze and we understand that they are considering a move for him.

EXCLUSIVE ROUND-UP: ‘No 1’ Man Utd manager target; Liverpool winger move; Aston Villa name Jhon Duran price

Tottenham plot 2025 swoop for Eze – sources

Palace’s valuation of Eze put off some of his suitors last summer as they weren’t keen to spend that amount due to the Premier League’s stringent financial rules, which limited a lot of team’s business.

Tottenham have previously pondered a bid for Eze and sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that they remain interested in the England international.

A lot would need to happen for Spurs to sign Eze in January, including player sales, but Ange Postecoglou’s side are ‘looking at possibilities of how to bring him to North London’, per sources.

A move to Tottenham at the end of the season is the most likely outcome for Eze as things stand.

Spurs are in a good position in terms of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and Daniel Levy is prepared to back Postecoglou with some big signings.

Eze is one of Palace’s highest earners, taking home just shy of £5m per year, and this wage was earned on merit after establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s brightest talents.

He was keen to have a similar contract to other players at his level and eventually got his wish.

Eze’s new contract, which is valid until 2027, is not expected to keep him at Selhurst Park for its duration, but rather acts as security for the Eagles who will only allow him to move for a big fee, or at least the value of his release clause.

Eze was delighted to break into the England squad and wants to remain there, but sources have been clear that a move to a side playing in Europe may be his best chance of achieving that.

The 26-year-old’s full focus for now is on helping Palace to rise up the league table, but a big move to Tottenham or another top club next summer will be difficult for him to turn down.

Tottenham to rival Arsenal, Chelsea for centre-back – report

Meanwhile, Tottenham are also considering signing a new centre-back and are one of the clubs keen on Benfica star Tomas Araujo, per reports.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea enquired about the defender over the summer, while Crystal Palace also had a bid rejected for him.

Now, it’s claimed that Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are all interested in Araujo, who could be available for around €20m (£16.6m; £22.1m) in January.

The 22-year-old is the latest highly-rated youngster to rise to prominence in Portugal. He broke into the Benfica first team in December 2021 and has made 29 appearances so far, scoring one goal.

€20m is a relatively cheap fee for a player of Araujo’s quality and potential, so there may well be a battle for his services in the coming months.

DON’T MISS: Every club in Europe that broke their transfer record this summer: Tottenham among five Premier League sides

IN FOCUS: Eberechi Eze’s superb 2023/24 campaign