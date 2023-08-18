Tottenham lead European elite in deadly striker chase as Postecoglou makes first transfer move

Tottenham are one of the sides reportedly leading the charge for Nordsjaelland striker Ernest Nuamah, having enquired about signing him.

Tottenham find themselves in a tough position. They’ve finally lost Harry Kane after a decade of banging in goals in north London, and will obviously want to do a good job at replacing him.

A lot of sides who needed a new striker bought them before the season started. Indeed, Manchester United snared Rasmus Hojlund more than a week before their Premier League opener.

Chelsea already had Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku in place before the whistle blew on their first match.

Tottenham lost Kane just before the first game of the season. While that gives them a little bit of time before the window closes to source a replacement, a lot of star strikers have already made moves, and it’s not a huge window of time to assess options.

The calibre of players they have been courting suggests a dearth of options, and a desire to potentially get an easy deal over the line.

Indeed, one player they’ve been linked with is Romelu Lukaku. He’s not been at his best for a few years, and Chelsea would seemingly be more than happy to ship him out, though Tottenham have been told that would be a”bad move”.

Gent striker Gift Orban has also been scouted “for a long time” by Spurs. He’s just 21 and has played rather few senior games, but has bagged four goals in three games in UEFA Conference League qualifying this season.

Tottenham among pack for Nuamah

Nordsjaelland striker Nuamah is in a similar category. The 19-year-old Ghanaian has played 49 times for the Danish side, but has bagged 20 goals and five assists, including four goals in as many games in this season’s Superliga.

Spurs are reported by the Daily Mail to be ‘admirers’ of the forward, who can play on either wing as well as up front, and ‘are making enquiries into a possible move’.

Elite European sides Paris Saint-Germain, Ajax and AC Milan are also among his supporters. Premier League sides Burnley and Everton are said to be keen on Nuamah, too.

It’s suggested £22million could be enough for any of those side to snare him.

Spurs could be onto something with new direction

Nuamah is said to have earned ‘rave reviews’ for his performances so far this season. Perhaps Ange Postecoglou is ready to go in a direction that nobody saw coming.

Tottenham raised north of £86million from Kane, and it would be fair to think they’d go and look for a household name with that money.

However, Nuamah and Orban are both young stars tearing it up in their respective leagues. Signing either of those players for a small fee and seeing them develop into a star will be a masterstroke, more so that dropping a huge sum on an established player.

While that seems a safer option, if either of those signings do happen and they come off, Postecoglou will be hailed a genius.

In fact, Tottenham could surely sign both players, as neither will command huge fees. That would give the Spurs boss more options, and could allow both forwards to progress and challenge each other for a spot in the side.

