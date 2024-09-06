Tottenham legend ‘expecting better’ from forward, with big Rashford ability comparison made

Tottenham legend Teddy Sheringham has detailed how he expects “better performances” from Brennan Johnson in his second season at the club, with the forward compared to Marcus Rashford.

Johnson’s first season at Spurs saw him acquit himself well. In 32 Premier League games, the forward scored five goals and provided 10 assists.

Those returns followed eight league goals and three assists in his final league campaign with Nottingham Forest.

If he continues in that consistent manner, Tottenham should be in good touch.

But more contributions will be expected for him to become a genuine star, and given Spurs finished fifth last season, him adding more could elevate them up the table.

Former Spurs man Sheringham feels there are indeed bigger things coming from the forward.

Sheringham expecting improvements from Johnson

“I’m expecting better performances from Brennan Johnson this season, more consistent performances,” Sheringham told football.london.

“That’s what you expect from your players in their second season at the club.”

Indeed, having clearly settled well in his first season, Johnson will hope to build upon those performances.

Sheringham also feels it’s unclear what the Welshman’s best position is, and that he’s similar to Manchester United forward Rashford in that respect, given his abilities when he plays out wide.

Johnson compared to Rashford

“I’m still not sure what his best position is. Is he a right winger? Is he a centre-forward? I’m not really sure,” Sheringham added.

“He’s a little bit like Marcus Rashford, in that he’s a player that plays wide, but you wouldn’t call him a winger because he doesn’t really get that many crosses into the box.”

Last season, Johnson played on both the left and right wings, as well as in the No.10 role, and up front.

The majority of his attacking returns came from the flanks.

In his first Premier League season with Forest, he also played on the wings at times, but he was used up top more often.

With Dominic Solanke coming through the door in north London, the potential of a spot up top seems slim, and with Johnson having largely played as a right-winger this term, the likelihood is that will be one of his main stations.

