Tottenham line up blockbuster move for LaLiga stat-leader chased by Aston Villa

Tottenham have big plans for the summer and Ange Postecoglou has made improving his midfield his top priority, with multiple exciting targets eyed.

As we have consistently reported, Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is Spurs’ main target and it seems increasingly likely he’ll be on the move in the coming weeks.

But with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso expected to leave, Tottenham may well opt to bring in three new midfielders this summer – with a deal for youngster Lucas Bergvall already agreed.

According to Football Transfers, Tottenham are eyeing a move for Villarreal attacking midfielder Alex Baena, who is considered ‘one of LaLiga’s top young talents.’

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic season, scoring two goals and making 13 assists in 33 LaLiga appearances so far – making him the division’s top assist maker.

Baena is also capable of playing as a winger on either flank, which is something that has caught Tottenham’s interest, per the report.

His agent is Joshua Barnett, of CAA Base, who also represents Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze, another player Spurs are ‘closely monitoring.’

Tottenham eye move for Villarreal youngster

Baena only signed a new contract with Villarreal last summer and the Spanish club are keen to keep hold of him for as long as possible.

However, reports suggest that a sizeable offer could bring him to Tottenham this summer.

Aston Villa are also interested in the youngster, and they have reportedly been informed that a £52m bid would be enough to sign him.

Baeana would fit in well to the Tottenham team and provide competition for the likes of James Maddison, Heung-min Son, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that Spurs are looking to bring in a winger and a midfielder this summer, so could kill two birds with one stone by signing the Villarreal star.

If he could make 16 goal contributions in the Premier League next season, he could be the perfect signing to help Postecoglou’s team break into the top four.

It will be interesting to see whether Tottenham launch a concrete offer for Baena in the coming weeks. We understand that they’ll likely table an offer for Chelsea star Gallagher first, however.

