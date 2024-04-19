Tottenham line up incredible triple deal Daniel Levy will love, with ‘lucrative offer’ already made

Tottenham have identified three free transfers they want to make this summer

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Luton Town defender Gabriel Osho, who could be available on a free transfer this summer.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to bolster his defence in the upcoming window and the opportunity to sign the 25-year-old on a Bosman could be too good to pass up on.

The Luton Town star has been one of the first names on Rob Edwards’ team sheet this season but due to injuries, has only made 16 league appearances so far.

Osho makes an average of 2 tackles, 1.9 interceptions and 2.2 blocks per game – putting him in the top 15% of all centre-backs in the Premier League for those stats.

His contract at Kenilworth Road is set to expire in June and it’s thought that he will not extend his deal unless his team survive relegation.

The Hatters are currently third-bottom of the table but only one point away from safety, with relegation rivals Everton still to play at home.

If Luton do go down, however, GIVEMESPORT claims that Tottenham will be ready to swoop in and sign Osho on a bargain deal.

Tottenham eye three free transfer signings

Osho isn’t the only defender Spurs are keen to sign on a free transfer this season, either.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, another player of interest to the North London club is Bournemouth star Lloyd Kelly – who is also out of contract in June.

The 25-year-old generally plays as a centre-back but has also featured on a left-back on multiple occassions, so could provide cover in several areas for Tottenham.

Newcastle and Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Kelly’s situation, so Tottenham will have to convince him to join them over the Premier League duo.

Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has also been heavily linked with Spurs in recent weeks and will also be out of contract come the summer.

Tosin is one of the Cottagers’ most important players and Marco Silva would prefer to keep him, but talks over a contract extension are currently at a standstill.

TEAMtalk sources state that Tottenham have already sent a ‘lucrative’ contract offer to the 25-year-old, while Manchester United are also very interested in the Fulham star.

Daniel Levy is known for his shrewd approach to transfers and would no doubt be delighted to snap up three Premier League defenders on free transfers.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can win the race for Osho, Kelly and Tosin in the coming months.

