Tottenham are reportedly considering a move for Espanyol winger Javi Puado as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

Spurs have endured a somewhat disappointing start to the season and currently sit ninth in the table after winning three of their nine Premier League matches so far.

They threw away a 2-0 lead against Brighton last weekend and lost 3-2, and now reports suggest that they could make new attacking additions in January.

According to Football Transfers, Tottenham have identified Espanyol winger Puado as a target for the winter transfer window.

It’s claimed that the once-capped Spanish international caught the attention of Spurs scouts while watching loanee Alejo Veliz in action at the beginning of September against Real Vallecano.

Puado, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has scored three goals in eight LaLiga appearances so far this term.

If the 26-year-old doesn’t sign a new deal with Espanyol before January, Tottenham will be able to open pre-contract talks with him ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.

Alternatively, Spurs could capitalise on his contract situation by trying to snap him up for a cut-price fee in January, as suggested by the report.

READ MORE: 10 superstars out of contract in 2025: Vital Liverpool trio, Man City legend and Ballon d’Or winner

Tottenham linked with LaLiga ace

Tottenham are in a good position when it comes to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and are ready to back Postecoglou in the transfer market.

Spurs, however, are already strong in wide areas, which brings into question whether a winger like Puado will be a priority for them in January.

Brennan Johnson is in superb form and has scored in six consecutive matches, nailing down his spot in Tottenham’s starting XI.

Son Heung-min, on the other hand, remains one of the North London side’s most important players, while they have good back-up options in Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner and youngster Mikey Moore.

But the opportunity to snap up Puado for a cut-price fee, or even on a free transfer, may well tempt Tottenham so it will be interesting to see how this story develops in the coming months.

Spurs plot Eberechi Eze swoop

Meanwhile, Tottenham continue to be linked with talented Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze. Recent reports suggest that they are ‘fully expected’ to move for the England star in 2025.

Spurs are likely to face fierce competition for Eze’s signature, though. Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are also thought to be admirers of his and will be in the mix to sign him.

Eze, 26, is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2027, but his deal includes a release clause of £68m which reportedly becomes active next summer.

It has been suggested that £60m could be enough to lure Eze away from Crystal Palace and it seems likely that one of his suitors will match that price tag.

Eze can play as an attacking midfielder or left-winger so could compete with the likes of James Maddison and Son at Tottenham.

Tottenham are also reportedly interested in signing Torino defensive midfielder Samuele Ricci, but will face competition from Man City.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form for Torino in recent months and has deservedly earned a regular spot in the Italian national team.

A price tag of around £18.4m has been mooted for Ricci and there is certainly no shortage of interest in him.

EXCLUSIVE ROUND-UP: ‘No 1’ Man Utd manager target; Liverpool winger move; Aston Villa name Jhon Duran price