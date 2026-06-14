Tottenham’s Luka Vuskovic valuation revealed as Brighton push again and De Zerbi targets TWO south coast signings

Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton remain locked in negotiations over a pair of potentially significant deals, with TEAMtalk understanding talks are primarily focused on Jan Paul van Hecke’s move to north London and the valuation of Luka Vuskovic amid his prospective switch to the AMEX Stadium.

Sources have confirmed discussions between the two clubs are ongoing and there is growing confidence that an agreement can eventually be reached over Van Hecke, who has already made his intentions clear.

We understand that the Dutch defender has informed Brighton that he wants to reunite with Roberto De Zerbi, who is now in charge at Tottenham, and personal terms between player and club have already been agreed in principle.

The main stumbling block remains the transfer fee.

Brighton continue to value Van Hecke higher than Tottenham’s current assessment, but sources close to the negotiations have described talks as “ongoing” and maintain that a deal is considered “very likely” to be completed.

Van Hecke is viewed as a priority target by De Zerbi as he looks to strengthen Spurs’ defensive options with a player he knows well from their successful period together on the south coast.

However, discussions between the clubs extend beyond the Netherlands international.

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Tottenham setting high bar with Vuskovic valuation

We can also reveal that talks are also continuing over highly-rated Croatian defender Vuskovic, who is open to moving in the opposite direction.

As with Van Hecke, personal terms are already in place in principle, with the teenager keen on the Brighton project and attracted by the club’s outstanding track record of developing young talent.

Brighton’s opening proposal, understood to be worth around £30million, was initially met with resistance from Tottenham. Indeed, Spurs’ early position was that Vuskovic’s value was closer to double that figure, at almost £60m, given the enormous potential they believe he possesses.

Yet sources indicate the player’s camp have privately communicated that such a valuation is viewed as somewhat excessive at this stage of his career.

That has left room for further negotiation, with Tottenham prepared to continue discussions despite their belief that Vuskovic could become one of Europe’s elite centre-backs in the coming years.

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De Zerbi wants more than just Van Hecke reunion

The willingness to negotiate is also influenced by Tottenham’s broader interest in Brighton’s squad.

We understand De Zerbi’s admiration for his former club’s talent extends beyond Van Hecke, with goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and midfield powerhouse Carlos Baleba both highly regarded within Spurs’ recruitment department.

Indeed, sources suggest De Zerbi would ideally like to bring more than one Brighton player with him as he continues shaping his Tottenham squad.

That wider context has helped keep communication channels open between the clubs, with multiple discussions taking place as they explore whether a series of agreements could be reached.

While work remains to be done on valuations, particularly regarding Van Hecke and Vuskovic, there is optimism on all sides that progress can be made.

For now, negotiations continue, but sources indicate both clubs remain committed to finding common ground, with Van Hecke’s move to Tottenham increasingly viewed as a matter of when rather than if.

As for other potential Spurs incomings, reports suggest the club are ready to launch a £60m bid for Liverpool winger, Cody Gakpo, with both teams now gearing up for mega-money double winger signings.