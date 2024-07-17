Federico Chiesa’s agents are in the process of offering his services to Premier League clubs and Tottenham have reportedly made the first big move in the race.

The Juventus winger has just 12 months remaining on his contract and negotiations over an extension with the Turin-based club are currently at a standstill.

As we exclusively revealed last week, Chiesa is holding out for an €8m (£6.8m) a year salary, which is roughly £130,000 per week.

With Juventus unwilling to match his demands, the winger’s representatives are doing all they can to find a club willing to pay that and a move to the Premier League is his top priority.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been keeping tabs on Chiesa’s situation but it seems Ange Postecoglou’s side are leading the race.

The 26-year-old was once considered one of the best wingers in Europe but injuries have stunted his progress over the past couple of years.

The Italian international scored 10 goals and made three assists for Juventus last season but failed to impress at Euro 2024, so his agents have their work cut out in trying to find him a big-money move.

Tottenham ‘make approach’ for Federico Chiesa

According to reports from Italy, Chiesa is ‘destined to leave’ Juventus this summer and Tottenham are named as one of the candidates to sign him.

It’s claimed that Spurs have made the ‘first concrete approach’ for the forward, who ‘dreams’ of playing in the Premier League.

It isn’t clear at this stage whether Tottenham will match Chiesa’s salary demands.

Juventus are demanding a fee of €25-30m for Chiesa and ‘one has already arrived’ per the report, presumably from Tottenham.

Along with Man Utd and Liverpool, Roma have previously shown an interest in the Italian but they are yet to come forward with anything concrete. Spurs are therefore at the front of the queue for Chiesa as things stand.

Postecoglou is keen to build a squad capable of challenging for trophies and Chiesa has experience in that regard, having won three with Juve and the European Championships with Italy.

Along with a new winger, Spurs are also looking to bring in a new midfielder and TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher remains their top target.

Tottenham are reportedly set to bid for Gallagher imminently as the uncertainty surrounding his future at Stamford Bridge persists.

Bringing in Chiesa and Gallagher, along with youngsters Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall would be a great start to the window for Tottenham, so it will be interesting to see how this story develops.

