Tottenham have made an offer to sign Lyon winger Malick Fofana this summer, while Spurs could also hijack a Man Utd deal for a Leeds United star, according to reports.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side narrowly avoided relegation at the end of last season with a 1-0 win over Everton on the final day keeping them in the Premier League.

18th-placed West Ham finished just two points behind them and now Tottenham are looking to avoid the same situation next term.

Spurs have already invested in the signings of Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers from Liverpool and Bournemouth respectively.

The Premier League outfit agreed a deal with Brighton to bring Jan Paul van Hecke to north London, while Manchester City winger Savinho is also expected to follow.

Tottenham also exploded into the race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali earlier this week and TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed earlier on Thursday that Man City “want both” Elliot Anderson and Tonali.

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Bailey revealed: “Manchester City have long been heading the chase and they have reaffirmed their admiration for the player over the last week when they were spoken to.

“I am told City made it clear during the process that they don’t see Tonali as some sort of alternative to Elliot Anderson – ideally they want both.”

Our sources indicate that Man City are increasingly confident they will be the club best positioned to secure his signature should Tonali remain in the Premier League.

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Tottenham make ‘offer’ for Belgium international

Their next signing could be someone completely unexpected though, with French outlet Ferveur Lyonnaise claiming that Tottenham have made an ‘offer’ to sign Lyon winger Fofana with the Belgian ‘close’ to a move.

The report added: ‘According to our latest information, Malick Fofana is on his way out. The former Gent player is looking to rent out his house and thus prepare for his departure.

‘Having been targeted by Everton last season, it is now Tottenham Hotspur’s turn to consider the Lyon winger. Coached by former Olympique de Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi, the London club has reportedly made an initial offer of €26 million, including bonuses.’

Tottenham are also looking to ‘rival’ Man Utd for Leeds goalkeeper Karl Darlow as they look for a new shot-stopper before the season starts.

The Athletic explains: ‘Tottenham Hotspur may rival them for the Wales international, who would follow Eric Cantona, Rio Ferdinand and Alan Smith in swapping Elland Road for Old Trafford, and/or Johnstone, depending on how their goalkeeping situation develops — Antonin Kinsky is regarded highly at Spurs now, but Guglielmo Vicario’s future could be away from north London.’