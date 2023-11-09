Tottenham man ‘agrees’ move with two clubs, with Euro giant desperate to drive £26m price down

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has reportedly agreed to join Juventus and Atletico Madrid, and the former are desperate to get him for less than £26million.

It would not have been a surprise had Hojbjerg walked out the door at Tottenham in the summer. Indeed, there were multiple reports suggesting he was on his way to Atletico Madrid.

All looked to be running smoothly with that deal, especially as Atletico’s ‘confidence’ in getting the deal over the line was detailed during the process.

However, Spurs weren’t willing to let him go, and he remained at the club, where he has played 11 times this season.

That’s not stopped Atletico from their push to bring the midfielder on board.

In fact, they seem to have made inroads into the deal to snare Hojbjerg. La Stampa reports that the Danish midfielder ‘has an agreement’ with the club over a transfer.

They’re not the only club he’s readying himself to join, though, as that report states he’s also agreed to sign with Juventus.

Of course, only one of those clubs will be able to get him, so where he lands is all dependent on which club can come to an agreement with Tottenham, or the midfielder’s agreements will mean nothing.

Juventus pushing hardest

It’s Juventus who seem to be pushing the hardest of the two sides for Hojbjerg at the moment. Indeed, it was recently reported that the Serie A side had sent a loan offer, with an obligation to buy for around £21million.

That same report suggested Tottenham were looking for £35million in order to let Hojbjerg go.

They’ll see Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma head to the African Cup of Nations in January, so their desire to keep Hojbjerg out of reach for just a simple move makes sense.

However, La Stampa reports that the fee Spurs want is not actually that high, as they referenced around a £26million price tag.

While it seems things could be worse, it’s also reported that Juve are negotiating to ‘lower Spurs’ requests’.

They may be aware that could be unlikely, as they’ve identified alternative midfield signings such as Kalvin Phillips.

Atletico could take box seat

If Juventus can’t pay up, then given Atletico are also in discourse with Hojbjerg about the signing, they could find themselves in the box seat.

Given they’ve reportedly already agreed to the deal with the player, it would be a surprise if they weren’t willing to fight to get him.

With that being said, they could well come out on top, if Tottenham are willing to let him go.

