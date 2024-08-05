Tottenham man in danger, with future increasingly uncertain amid heavy forward push at summer’s end

Richarlison is in danger, with Tottenham pushing for a new striker signing at the back end of the summer

There will reportedly be ‘huge question marks’ over the future of Richarlison at Tottenham at the back end of the summer, with the club pushing to sign a new striker.

Richarlison has struggled to make his mark in two seasons with Spurs so far. In his first campaign after joining from Everton, the Brazilian forward netted just one league goal – less than the amount of yellow cards he reecived.

Last term, he improved upon that figure, finding the back of the net 11 times in the league. But for a club used to having Harry Kane banging in at least 20 goals a season, those returns will seem very underwhelming.

Richarlison himself has suggested he is happy at Tottenham and wants to stay.

But he might not have much choice in the matter, with reports linking him away from the club.

Spurs have been linked with a number of strikers over the summer, though it’s been reported the easiest way of getting anyone through the door would be to see the back of him first.

Fresh reports state that may not have to be the case, but Richarlison’s Spurs career remains firmly in danger.

‘Huge question marks’ over Richarlison future

Indeed, Football Insider suggests the striker faces an uncertain future if a new striker comes through the door before the end of the window.

‘Huge question marks’ will surround his future if that is the case.

If Tottenham are to get a new striker through the door, it seems they could well choose to push Richarlison out.

The club are said to believe there is still interest in the Brazilian from the Saudi Pro League towards the back end of the window.

Whether or not Richarlison will decide it is best to look to the future elsewhere if a new striker joins remains to be seen.

Tottenham working on striker deals

Tottenham currently have a deal for Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke in the works.

The club are eager to push Heung-min Son back out wide and utilise a top striker such as the Englishman up top.

But if their player-plus-cash offer – including £50million – for Solanke does not see him join, CaughtOffside states Jonathan David could be courted.

Talks have reportedly been held with contacts close to the player of late with a view to his potential signing.

He could be available for a much smaller fee that Solanke, owing to the fact he is out of contract with Lille in a year’s time.

