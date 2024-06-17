Former Tottenham man tips Postecoglou to brutally axe £40m star and replace him with Man Utd target

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King thinks that if the club manages to sign Eberechi Eze, it could spell the end for James Maddison.

Tottenham’s interest in Eze has been well documented and while the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked, Spurs do stand a good chance of landing the England international.

The Crystal Palace star has a £60m release clause in his contract and given the form he showcased in 2023/24, that sort of price could be a snip.

The 25-year-old scored 11 goals and provided four assists in just 27 league appearances last season, averaging a goal contribution every 137.6 minutes.

Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton certainly thinks that Spurs would be getting decent value for money with Eze as he’s backed Daniel Levy to splash the cash.

“I think he could go and be a shining star so £60million is right. You look at some of the prices that are getting banded around now for players that aren’t as good, so I can understand that,” Hutton said.

“If he’s going to be available for that price, I think Levy will spend it.”

Eze tipped to take Maddison’s spot

Eze has already managed to leapfrog Maddison in the England pecking order and King thinks that the same could happen at Spurs next season.

“Eze would be an exciting signing, he is a very good player,” King told Tottenham News.

“But he reminds me a lot of Maddison. Does this therefore suggest that Maddison’s time with Tottenham could be up?”

“Maddison started off very brightly but then he disappointed himself and the club in the second half of the season.

“His attitude went downhill and he seemed to get involved in things on and off the field which were unnecessary.”

There can be no denying that Maddison’s form tailed off in the second half of the season. Following an ankle injury he sustained in November, he then struggled to get himself back to his best form.

As a result of his form dipping towards the end of the campaign, the Tottenham star was cut from Gareth Southgate’s final England Euro 2024 squad.

While Eze and Maddison do share some similarities, there’s no reason why both of them can’t play in the same system next season at Tottenham.

Both Maddion and Eze are arguably at their best when playing in the number 10 role, although Eze is also comfortable playing off either flank.

Regardless of whether or not Tottenham do land a deal for Eze, it does seem unlikely that Spurs would sell Maddison after splashing £40m on him last summer.

