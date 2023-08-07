Tottenham midfielder’s exit will ‘soon be determined’ as UCL side await ‘official’ confirmation

A move to Galatasaray for Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is reportedly expected to ‘become official within the next week’ as they are the ‘most serious team’ in negotiations.

The last couple of years of Ndombele’s career have probably not gone the way he’d have expected. Indeed, the Frenchman has spent loan spells at Lyon and Marseille over the past two seasons.

After he became Tottenham’s record signing when they paid a reported £63million for him in 2019, he’d have assumed he’d become a regular performer at the club.

In the four years since then, though, the midfielder has only actually played 91 times for Spurs.

It looks increasingly likely that his future will be away from north London. That’s especially true given he’s reported to be one of four players on the transfer list who may yet leave this summer

Ndombele is alongside Hugo Lloris, Djed Spence and Joe Rodon on that list.

The Frenchman’s exit has gathered pace of late, too. He’s emerged as a target for Galatasaray, who have been keen on Manchester United midfielder Fred, but that deal will apparently be complicated for them.

Still wanting a midfielder, Ndombele is said to have become their main target, and they’ve asked Tottenham what it would take in order for them to let him go.

Ndombele deal expected ‘within the week’

It seems things are running smoothly in terms of that deal. Indeed, Turkish outlet Milliyet states ‘negotiations continue’ between the clubs.

What’s more, they expect that Ndombele’s future ‘will soon be determined’.

In fact, there’s even a timeline in place for when things are expected to get over the line. It’s stated that ‘after Champions League qualifying’ the deal is ‘expected to become official within the week’.

Galatasaray face Olimpija in the third qualifying round of the tournament on August 8, before the second leg on August 15.

It seems as if Galatasaray believe they’ll be able to get the deal signed off soon after the second leg.

While it’s not clear, it doesn’t seem there are any permutations regarding qualifying for the tournament, they simply want to have those games out the way before they can focus on the transfer.

Galatasaray keep up Fred pursuit

While the report suggests there’s confidence of getting a deal done for Ndombele, Galatasaray apparently also remain in the mix for Fred.

Indeed, it’s reported a ‘new meeting will be held this week’ regarding the transfer.

It remains to be seen whether the Turkish side will attempt to sign both men. While negotiations for both are continuing, they might drop the pursuit of one if the other deal is confirmed.

