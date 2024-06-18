Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is looking for a way out of Tottenham

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is willing to leave the North London outfit but only wants to sign for a club with big trophy ambitions.

Hojbjerg’s agent has made it clear that his client is willing to talk to clubs over a move away from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but will require the interested party to have a realistic shot at winning important trophies.

Seemingly ruling out a move to Saudi Arabia or the MLS, Hojbjerg’s representative has hinted that the Dane will be staying in one of Europe’s top leagues.

Hojbjerg has attracted interest from Atletico Madrid and clubs in the Serie A as well.

The Dane has also been the subject of a reputed bid from Turkish side Fenerbahce but their offer is well below what Tottenham are looking to get for the experienced international.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on X, that Hojbjerg’s agent, Luca Puccinelli said: “A player like him will surely be part of a club with great ambition or project because he is not just a strong player, but with a character made to fight for important things every year.

Jose Mourinho, the coach who brought Hojbjerg in to Tottenham in the first place, taking over as the head coach of Fenerbahce has sparked a number of outlets to suggest that the Turkish club have made him their top target.

Reports coming out of Turkey suggest that the former Tottenham boss wants the Dane to be his first signing at Fenerbahce and that contacts have already been made regarding a deal for the player.

Tottenham willing to sell Hojbjerg this summer

Tottenham are believed to have set the asking price for Hojbjerg at £12.6m but the Turkish club came in with an offer rumoured to be less than half of that figure.

Hojbjerg joined Spurs in 2020 from Southampton with the Saints shrewdly adding a performance clause to the deal that would see Tottenham pay them bonus fees whenever they achieve Champions League qualification.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is thought to have given the go-ahead for Hojbjerg to leave Tottenham this summer following a season where he made 28 starts in the Premier league and 36 appearances in league football in total.

Postecoglou wants to re-energize his midfield and team in general and doesn’t believe there is a place for Hojbjerg in those plans.

