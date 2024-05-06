Tottenham move for Barcelona star explodes into life as Xavi plots sale to fund Liverpool raid

Barcelona have been tipped to sell Raphinha to Tottenham to fund a deal for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez

Tottenham reportedly have a ‘realistic’ chance of signing a Barcelona star this summer, whose sale could fund the Catalans’ move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

Ange Postecoglou has big plans for the summer, admitting in a recent press conference that major changes will have to be made for Spurs to reach the next level.

“We need change. Change has to happen,” Postecoglou said. “We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.”

“We can’t be there yet because it’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey… whether it’s Liverpool or Arsenal, by the time they win the competition or have success, the team’s almost unrecognisable.”

Postecoglou is prioritising signing a new centre-back, centre-midfielder and winger this summer and Barcelona star Raphinha is reportedly a target for the latter category.

The Catalans could be forced into selling multiple players in the coming weeks in order to fund their own transfer business, and the former Leeds man has been linked with a departure for some time.

Tottenham interest confirmed in Raphinha

As reported by TEAMtalk, Barcelona are considering a move for Liverpool striker Nunez but need to sell players to finance a deal.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo describe that deal as ‘unlikely’ but say that Tottenham’s chances of signing Raphinha are ‘more realistic,’ with Barca looking for at least €55million (£47million).

Spurs have had Raphinha on their radar for some time and may well jump at the chance to bring him in if he’s made available.

TEAMtalk sources state that the Catalans have circulated the winger’s name to a number of potential suitors already with PSG and clubs in Saudi Arabia among those to take notice.

We can confirm that Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea have registered an interest in Raphinha and Spurs’ is seen as ‘the strongest’ at this stage.

Whether or not they are willing to match Barca’s £47m price tag remains to be seen. If they do, perhaps Xavi’s side will make a hopeful bid for Nunez.

Raphinha has already shown he has what it takes to perform in the Premier League, so he could prove to be a valuable addition for Tottenham.

