With Iraola less likely, who could replace Postecoglou at Spurs?

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is now high on Tottenham’s list of possible targets to replace under-pressure head coach Ange Postecoglou, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Tottenham are on course to have a wretched season, one that can only be saved by triumphing in the Europa League – where they have reached the quarter-finals.

Australian coach Postecoglou may have created a rod for his own back when he said he always wins trophies in his second season at a club but that seems increasingly unlikely at Spurs this term.

TEAMtalk understands that if Tottenham exit the competition at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, with the tie finely poised at 1-1 heading into the second leg, the club’s board will come together to decide the fate of the former Celtic boss.

Our sources can confirm that as it is proving difficult for Spurs to tempt Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola to the north London outfit, Brentford’s Frank will be asked about the role if they sack Postecoglou.

The Dane is loved at Brentford and they will do all they can to keep hold of their charismatic manager but we can reveal that he may be ready to take the next step in his career and Tottenham would be seen as that.

Frank’s buyout clause with the Bees is in the range of £10million (€11.7m, $13.3m) and while Spurs were not willing to fork out those sorts of funds to recruit him in January, the summer is a very different story.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham fans turn on ‘pathetic’ Romero with ‘talks held’ over £50m replacement

Iraola difficulties, long-held Frank interest

TEAMtalk can reveal that Bournemouth owner Bill Foley is set to fly to England this week, with the view of offering Iraola a new deal. There have been positive discussions so far, with the 42-year-old’s contract currently running until the summer of 2026 after joining in June 2023.

As an aside, we previously outlined that Tottenham faced three problems when it came to recruiting the former Rayo Vallecano boss. One, it is not certain that he would want to leave for Tottenham due to their current struggles and the fans’ vocal criticisms of chairman Daniel Levy.

Two, other teams may try and poach the ex-Mirandes coach before Spurs and three, he may turn them down in the hope of getting a bigger move further down the pipeline.

Tellingly, Bournemouth are eighth in the Premier League and are in the fight to secure European football next season, Brentford are 11th and Tottenham are 15th.

Incidentally, the Spurs hierarchy are planning to conduct a detailed end-of-season review into all aspects of the club and Postecoglou’s position will be looked at as part of this.

Elsewhere, our sources understand that Frank was in the running to take over at Spurs when Antonio Conte was sacked in March 2023 but the timing was not right for him to leave Brentford.

He has also been on the shortlist of multiple teams in recent years, including Chelsea and Manchester United, with many admiring the work he has done on one of the Premier League’s smallest budgets.

Latest Tottenham news: Spurs want Chelsea man, uphill task to sign Dibling

🔵 Tottenham to launch daring raid on London rivals for incredibly versatile Portugal star

🔵 Tottenham barged aside for maverick winger with new transfer favourites named

🔵 Tottenham bulldoze their way into race to sign elite Udogie upgrade

Which position do Tottenham need to upgrade most this summer?