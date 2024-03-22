Tottenham to muscle winger from Serie A club, with opening exchange expected ‘in next few weeks’

Tottenham could open talks over the signing of Albert Gudmundsson "in the next few weeks"

Tottenham are said to be looking at Genoa winger Albert Gudmundsson ‘with great interest’ as there is ‘no competition’ financially, and they could open talks ‘in the next few weeks.’

A number of Spurs’ best players in recent seasons have joined from the Serie A. Before this season, that was because Italian boss Antonio Conte was at the helm.

The former Inter Milan boss recruited star men Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from the Serie A, as well as Ivan Perisic, who is now out on loan.

Destiny Udogie was also plucked from Italy by Conte, but only became a regular in north London under Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa in the winter in the midst of a defensive crisis which saw starters Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero both injured.

The Romanian has played five games for Tottenham, starting once.

Following his move to north London, the club could be set to sign one of his former teammates, Gudmundsson.

The winger has piqued the interest of Postecoglou’s side through 12 goals and four assists in all competitions for Genoa this season.

Tottenham could open talks in ‘next few weeks’

A recent report stated that Tottenham are ‘ahead of other sides’ in the pursuit of the winger.

That’s despite Inter being ‘cocky’ about their chances of completing the deal.

But if the latest report is anything to go by, Spurs could have an easy route to the transfer.

Indeed, Quotidiano Sportivo states they are looking at the attacker ‘with great interest’ and ‘there is no competition’ in terms of finances between England and Italy.

That should mean not only that Tottenham are able to force Genoa into a sale, but also that they’re able to beat Inter to Gudmundsson.

What’s more, the move is one that could be in the works very soon.

Indeed, it’s stated a negotiation could start ‘in the next few weeks’.

That will be ‘driven’ by the sale of Dragusin from Genoa to Tottenham, seemingly suggesting the clubs’ pre-existing relationship should make it an easy deal to be done.

