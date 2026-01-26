Tottenham ready to green light sure-thing signing for Frank, on one condition, as defensive exit nears

Thomas Frank wants to be reunited with his old skipper at Tottenham

Under-pressure Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank is reportedly pushing to get a deal over the line for a top centre-back target before the winter window deadline, in a move that will almost certainly trigger an exit from the club.

Spurs remain on the hunt for new additions to their squad, regardless of whether Frank remains in charge or not, especially given the club’s predicament down at the wrong end of the table after just two wins in 14 Premier League games.

Conor Gallagher has arrived from Atletico Madrid, along with young Brazilian left-back Souza, although a proposed move for Liverpool stalwart Andy Robertson now appears to have fallen through.

Defensive lapses over the last couple of months have played a major part in Tottenham dropping into the lower reaches of the Premier League, with Frank unhappy with the concentration levels of some of his players. To that end, a new report claims that Frank is pushing for the club to sign a player he trusts from his Brentford days, Nathan Collins.

It’s not the first time that Spurs have been linked with the Republic of Ireland international, with Frank keen on striking a deal for Collins when he took over in north London last summer.

And now the Daily Mail reports that Tottenham have revisited that move, although it’s very much dependent on the Dane staying as the club’s manager.

Our sources revealed on Monday that Frank has been given more time to turn things around, although that will be easier said than done, given the fixtures Tottenham have on the horizon.

Collins arrival to rock the boat as Dragusin exit nears

As for Collins, Frank is a huge admirer of the Bees skipper and is said to believe he could challenge the established pairing of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven at the heart of the Spurs backline.

There is also a thought that he could be on Tottenham’s radar again due to Van de Ven’s strong links to Liverpool, which would only happen in the summer, if at all.

If Collins is brought through the door, that will almost certainly seal an exit for Romanian star Radu Dragusin, who is desperate for game time after recently returning from an ACL injury.

Romania still have a chance of reaching this summer’s World Cup, as they face a semi-final play-off clash with Turkey before facing either Slovakia or Kosovo for the right to travel to North America, with Dragusin desperate to be involved.

At this stage, however, that’s not Tottenham’s problem, as they look to bolster a squad that has been hit by a plethora of injuries, particularly in the attacking third of the pitch.

