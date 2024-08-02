Alejo Veliz has once again been linked with a move away from Tottenham amid an unfruitful spell at the Premier League outfit.

The striker made history for Rosario Central when he became the club’s most expensive sale by swapping the Argentinian side for Tottenham in August 2023 for £13m.

This surpassed Facundo Buonanotte’s January 2023 move to Brighton, in a deal worth up to £10m, and Argentine legend Angel Di Maria, who joined Benfica in 2007 for approximately £6.8m.

Hopes were high the then-19-year-old could hit the ground running at Spurs after impressing for his country at the Under-20 World Cup.

However, fast forward to the present and the 20-year-old is 12 months into his six-year contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but it seems unlikely he will spend a huge amount of time there.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham being hunted down by Man Utd, Arsenal as quartet ‘in talks’ to sign exhilarating attacker

To date, he has played eight times for Tottenham and scored one goal in a cameo display against Brighton last December. The forward is yet to start a game for Spurs and across those appearances he has only racked up 45 minutes of action.

That led him to be sent out on loan to Sevilla in January but he chalked up just 31 minutes of game time at the La Liga outfit across six matches.

While he has been given minutes during Tottenham’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, fellow forward Will Lankshear has often been preferred by manager Ange Postecoglou.

The 19-year-old was named the Premier League 2 Player of the Season last term and the England Under-19 international looks like he could be an exciting talent for Spurs.

With Tottenham also in the market for a new attacker, that may put Veliz in a difficult position – not to mention he is behind Richarlison and Son Heung-min in the attacking pecking order.

READ MORE: Tottenham turn to £65m Premier League star after Ivan Toney development

Now, according to journalist Uriel Iugt, Serie A side Fiorentina are keeping tabs on the former Rosario Central man – who was once targeted by Real Madrid.

He adds the Italian outfit could make a formal offer in the next few days but makes no mention of whether this would be a loan or permanent deal.

Moreover, TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti has suggested a potential move to Fiorentina is gathering momentum.

He tweeted: “Fiorentina are increasing their pressure on Alejo #Veliz. The Italian club is preparing an offer to be sent to #Tottenham for the Argentinian player, as @urieliugt said. Developments are expected soon.”

This comes a few months after Fabrizio Romano claimed Tottenham would sent Veliz out on loan for the 2024/25 season. Back in February, Veliz said he wasn’t sure where his future was heading.

“I don’t know what will happen [in the summer]. If I stay, time will tell. To start with, Sevilla and their fans must be happy with me because I’m delighted to have come here and I hope that many good things will happen,” he admitted.

Whether an offer comes Tottenham’s way remains to be seen.