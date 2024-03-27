Tottenham ‘open talks’ with electric winger as Postecoglou eyes revenge for brutal January hijack

Tottenham narrowly missed out on Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa in January but have reportedly ‘re-opened talks’ with the player’s representatives.

Spurs came close to signing the talented 18-year-old before Brentford hijacked their deal by agreeing a £25m fee with the Belgian giants.

However, Nusa’s switch to the Bees ultimately collapsed after problems arose during his medical.

Despite this, both Tottenham and Brentford remain interested in signing the teenager and the North Londoners have now taken concrete steps towards winning the race.

READ MORE: Tottenham delight as raid on Chelsea gathers pace after Blues open talks for dazzling €60m replacement

Ange Postecoglou is keen to bring in someone who can be a long-term replacement for Heung-min Son.

The South Korean is still a vital player for Spurs but is coming to the end of his peak at the age of 31.

Nusa could also replace Bryan Gil, who has failed to force his way into the Tottenham starting XI this term and looks set to leave the club in the summer.

Tottenham to try again for Antonio Nusa deal

According to Belgian outlet Voetbalkrant, Tottenham have ‘opened talks’ over a summer deal for Nusa.

They will still need to convince him to join them over Brentford however, as they remain keen to sign him at the end of the season.

The youngster has performed well for Club Brugge this term, scoring four goals and making four assists in 33 appearances so far.

This has only further convinced both Tottenham and Brentford that he has the potential to play at the very highest level one day.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs are able to agree a fee with Club Brugge in the coming months.

Postecoglou is also keen to sign a new attacking midfielder who can compete with James Maddison for a starting spot.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Chelsea star Conor Gallagher is the manager’s top target.

The England international is currently in talks with the Blues over a new contract but has been informed that he must drop his wage demands or face being sold in the summer.

It is believed that if Gallagher doesn’t pen a new deal, Chelsea will consider offers in the region of £50m for him.

Tottenham have also identified Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White should they miss out on Gallagher, per reports.

With that in mind, it looks set to be a busy summer window for Postecoglou and his team.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham leapfrog Arsenal in race for £50m Prem star identified as the perfect ‘Postecoglou player’