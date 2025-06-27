Tottenham are open to shifting a 2023 signing once and for all, though the rumoured move doing the rounds in the media is not advanced, according to reports.

It’s all change at Tottenham this summer with Thomas Frank displacing Ange Postecoglou despite the latter leading Spurs to their first trophy since 2008.

Tottenham have already got their window underway by signing loan pair Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel to permanent deals.

Japan international Kota Takai is the next to arrive, while first-teamers Fraser Forster and Sergio Reguilon will leave when their contracts expire on June 30. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been sold to Marseille.

Another forgotten man Spurs are reportedly prepared to wave goodbye to is striker Alejo Velix.

The Argentine cost £13m when signed Rosario Central in 2023, though his impact in north London has been negligible.

Veliz, now 21, has made just eight appearances in a Spurs shirt, scoring once. He’s spent time out on loan at Sevilla and Espanyol, but per talkSPORT and Ben Jacobs, the next step is a permanent sale.

talkSPORT wrote: “Tottenham are open to selling striker Alejo Veliz this summer.

“However, the club have yet to receive a formal bid for the Argentine, with no potential deals currently at an advanced stage.

“Racing Club in his native Argentina have been linked with a move for Veliz.”

As mentioned, Racing Club in Veliz’s home country of Argentina have been linked across the media of late.

But per journalist Ben Jacobs, suggestions a deal is close or advanced are not accurate just yet.

Taking to X, Jacobs wrote: “Suggestions Alejo Veliz is close to Racing are wide of the mark.

“Spurs are open to an exit, but haven’t received any formal bid. Nothing is advanced or concrete so far.”

