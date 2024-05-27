Tottenham outcast sends message to Ange Postecoglou amid £50m transfer dilemma

Tottenham striker Troy Parrott says he does not know who he will be playing for next season but still harbours desires to break into Ange Postecoglou’s first-team squad.

The young Irishman has been at Tottenham since 2017 but to date, he has played just four times for them – all of which came back in the 2019/20 season.

Since then, he has had loan spells at Millwall, Ipswich Town, Milton Keynes Dons, Preston North End, and most recently Excelsior in the Eredivisie.

Other than his current loan spell with the Dutch side, the Republic of Ireland international has struggled for goals, with the forward finding the net just 16 times in 113 games in the English Football League.

He may, however, be turning the corner after scoring a hat-trick for Excelsior in a 7-1 win over Den Haag in the second round of the Dutch play-offs on Saturday – bringing his tally for the season to 10 goals in 27 games.

After the match, he told Radio+ TV Rijnmond: “This is my first time scoring three goals, it’s a special feeling. We came here to do what we had to do, to win the game, and I thought we won it in really good fashion.”

The 22-year-old will now hope to keep Excelsior in the Dutch top-flight when they face promotion hopefuls NAC Breda in a two-legged tie on Tuesday and Sunday respectively.

Ahead of that double-header, the Dublin-born attacker admits he is none the wiser about where his future lies, with his contract at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium set to run out in the summer of 2025.

‘I’ve always wanted that’

He told Dutch publication Voetbal Primeur: “I don’t know exactly what will happen. I still have two matches here and then perhaps international matches, but I am looking forward to next season.

“I’ve always wanted that [to make it in the Premier League], ever since I came to the UK as a boy.”

This comes a month after Eredivisie team AZ Alkmaar reportedly set their sights on signing Parrott from Spurs this summer.

Tottenham finished fifth in the Premier League this season but are yet to replace the goals Harry Kane scored for them, following his move to Bayern Munich last summer.

Son Heung-min led the way with 17 goals and £50m signing Richarlison contributed a further 12, but Spurs could, arguably, do with another number nine to fire them up the table in 2024/25.

Postecoglou will have to decide if Tottenham need another striker to compete with Richarlison up front or if they will strengthen in other areas of their attack.

Going by his past numbers, Parrott is unlikely to be that person and it appears, barring a stellar pre-season period, he will be departing the north London club in the summer or in the next year or so.