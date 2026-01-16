Tottenham plan ‘substantial enquiries’ for record-breaking ‘ideal elite-level’ Canadian striker and make him THIRD January signing

Juventus striker Jonathan David, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to make a move for a Canadian striker and bring him to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the January transfer window, according to a report, which has also revealed Newcastle United’s interest in him and Juventus’ stance on selling him.

Conor Gallagher has become Tottenham’s first January signing, with the former Chelsea midfielder turning down the chance to move to Aston Villa to join from Atletico Madrid.

Tottenham are also on the verge of sealing a deal for Santos left-back Souza, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Spurs are now being reported to have identified a top international striker and are potentially making him their third signing of the January transfer window.

According to Sports Boom, Tottenham are keen on signing Jonathan David from Juventus this month.

Spurs, who won the Europa League last season, are ‘leading the chase’ for the Canada international striker along with Premier League rivals Newcastle.

Tottenham reportedly view ‘David as the ideal elite-level competitor for their front line’ and are ‘prepared to test Juve’s resolve with substantial enquiries’.

Wolves and West Ham United are also said to be monitoring the situation of David, who is the record top scorer for Lille in European competitions and the third-highest scorer in the French club’s history, according to Ligue1.com.

David left Lille at the end of last season after his contract with the Ligue 1 club ran out; he scored a total of 109 goals and gave 30 assists in 232 appearances for the French outfit.

The 26-year-old Canada international striker has made 26 appearances for Juventus so far this season, scoring five goals and giving three assists in the process.

Juventus stance on Jonathan David exit in January

Tottenham’s interest in David makes sense given that neither Richarlison nor Randal Kolo Muani have been prolific, and it seems that the north London club’s majority owners, ENIC, are now ready to press ahead and give manager Thomas Frank more ammunition up front.

This is also not the first time that Tottenham have been linked with David since he made the move to Juventus last summer.

Sky Sport Switzerland reported on November 1, 2025, that Tottenham and Bayern have enquired about the conditions of a possible transfer for David.

Sports Boom has reported that David himself has ‘expressed a clear desire to eventually’ play in the Premier League.

However, Juventus are in no mood to offload the striker in the middle of the season.

The Italian giants reportedly view David as ‘a fundamental part’ of their long-term plans and have taken a strict ‘not-for-sale’ stance.

Juventus are in the race for the Champions League places in the Serie A table this season.

It is hard to envisage Juventus selling any of their important players in the middle of the season.

