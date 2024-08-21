Tottenham have brought in five new signings so far this summer but Ange Postecoglou is still keen to bolster his squad further before the transfer window slams shut.

Spurs’ recruitment team have been tasked with signing young players with high potential and as previously reported, Middlesbrough starlet Hayden Hackney is on their shortlist.

GiveMeSport claims that Tottenham have sent scouts to watch Hackney in Boro’s first two Championship fixtures this season as they consider a move for him.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder is considered to be one of the best talents in the Championship and has made 71 appearances to date for the North East club.

Nottingham Forest, Wolves and West Ham are also interested in Hackney, however, and the feeling is that he could depart the Riverside Stadium in the coming days.

Tottenham have already brought in two new midfielders in Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall this summer but reports suggest that they could submit a bid for Hackney.

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive Championship to Premier League transfers after agonising triple Leeds exit

Spurs are said to be ‘keeping tabs’ on his situation ahead of the transfer deadline. However, Boro boss Michael Carrick is very reluctant to allow any of his star men to leave.

It could therefore take a sizeable fee to lure Hackney away from Boro as the club aim to push for promotion this term.

Fulham send offer for Tottenham target

Tottenham are also admirers of 21-year-old Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki and he looks set to be on the move soon.

Cherki’s contract with the French giants is set to expire at the end of the season and therefore they are willing to part ways with him.

He was considered one of the most promising youngsters in Europe when he first broke onto the scene and is keen to test himself in the Premier League.

Cherki, who can play as a number 10 or as a winger on either flank, has made 141 appearances in total for Lyon, notching 17 goals and 25 assists in the process.

Reports suggest that he has been on Tottenham’s radar for some time but as per the Athletic, Fulham have leapfrogged their London rivals in the race for his signature.

It’s claimed that Marco Silva’s side have submitted a bid of £12m for Cherki, with further add-ons also included in the deal.

Crystal Palace also ‘retain an interest’ in the Frenchman but are yet to put forward an offer.

The race for Cherki is likely to go down to the wire so it will be interesting to see if Tottenham do put forward a late bid for him.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window