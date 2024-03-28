Tottenham plot sensational raid for former player but face competition from Premier League rivals

Tottenham are interested in re-signing one of their former players in the summer transfer window, but they face stiff competition according to reports.

Ange Postecoglou has navigated his debut season well and while there’s still plenty to play for this year, he will already have one eye on the upcoming window.

Spurs have been one of the most eye-catching sides to watch in the Premier League this season with their high-pressing attacking approach. Going off the latest reports, Tottenham are keen to bolster their attacking options this summer.

According to A Bola, Tottenham are one of the sides who are monitoring Sporting winger Marcus Edwards, who used to play for the club.

The 25-year-old joined the Spurs academy as an eight-year-old, but after rising through the ranks in north London, he only made one senior appearance before he was sold in 2019.

Since leaving, Edwards has massively improved and he’s now regarded as one of the top attacking talents in Liga Portugal.

Impressively, he’s produced 46 goal contributions in 104 matches since joining Sporting in 2022. He predominately plays on the right, although can also play through the middle or on the opposite flank.

Mauricio Pochettino was the man in charge when Tottenham decided to let him go in 2019 and it seems as if Spurs are keen to rectify that mistake.

DON’T MISS – The tantalising XI Tottenham could pick in 2024/25 if Harry Kane returns and two Prem signings arrive

How much will Edwards cost?

The winger has a release clause of £52m within his contract, although the same report that claims Tottenham are interested also states that Sporting would be willing to listen to offers around the £20m mark.

Edwards is under contract until 2026 and while Sporting would prefer to keep hold of the English winger, they aren’t totally against his sale in the summer.

From the outside looking in, £20m seems like good value for money in regards to Edwards. Understandably, Spurs aren’t alone in their interest at that price point.

According to the same outlet, Crystal Palace are also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old. With Michael Olise potentially leaving Selhurst Park in the summer, Edwards could be seen as a viable replacement.

During an interview in 2022, Edwards insisted that he’s ‘grown up’ since his days at Tottenham and also hinted that he would be open to a Premier League return one day.

“Last time I was at Tottenham, I was only 17, 18. I was only a baby, so I have grown up. I was just a kid, you know what kids are like,” Edwards told Standard Sport.

“It has been good for me, but I would love to play in England [again] and be near my family.”

A player like Edwards would surely thrive by working under a manager like Postecoglou and if he is available for just £20m, Spurs could land themselves a cost-effective deal.

READ MORE – The seven most in-demand strikers who are set for a blockbuster move this summer: Man Utd, Arsenal targets