Tottenham are reportedly leading the pack for Eberechi Eze, who is one of their main targets for the summer, as the entourage of Heung-min Son are ‘accepting’ that Spurs are looking into replacements.

Spurs are one of a number of clubs linked with Eze in recent times. The Crystal Palace playmaker has been directly involved in 29 goals in the past season and a half.

He has been a linchpin for his side since moving there in 2020, and that he’s gone from strength to strength suggests a jump to a bigger club could see him improve further.

TBRFootball states Tottenham‘s transfer plans are ‘starting to advance’ already, and Eze is one of their top targets. In fact, it’s believed they have already done work on his signing, leading to them currently being at the head of the queue.

Their interest in Eze being ramped up comes amid the uncertainty over current forward Son’s future.

Though he has an extra year, with his deal running until 2026, Spurs’ board stopped an extension beyond that, with a separate TBRFootball report stating the club are ‘concerned Son will struggle to rediscover his best form’ and may lose his place as a starter.

What’s more, the forward’s camp ‘accepts’ that Tottenham are looking at forward options, in a sign that he may no longer be at the forefront of their plans.

Tottenham could have many forward options

If Eze was signed, Spurs would have options to potentially replace Son. The Palace man has often played on the left of the attack or as a left midfielder, though he is seemingly most comfortable as an attacking-midfielder.

If he was needed to fill the gap on the left, he’d do a good job, having had success there with Palace, but there could be other options.

A recent report stated current loanee Mathys Tel is being lined up as a ‘long-term replacement’ for Son. Tel has played as the central striker so far at Spurs – amid the injury to Dominic Solanke – and has looked sharp, but is just as capable on the left.

As such, with Solanke back, Tel could be shifted out left, and the same could happen next season if he is signed by using the option to buy for £45million (€54.3m/$56.6m).

There are also the options of attackers Wilson Odobert and Brennan Johnson. If Spurs continue to sign forward talent, the less chance it seems there is that Son’s role will stay a prominent one.

Tottenham round-up: Kane return mooted

After the reveal that Harry Kane could return to the Premier League due to a clause in his Bayern Munich deal, insider Ben Jacobs has stated there “is a willingness” to go back to Tottenham if the striker does come back to his homeland.

That move could wreck the plans of clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester United.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Spurs are planning a big splash for Borussia Dortmund man Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

And, Roy Keane has been slammed for an “unprovoked” attack on Tottenham attacking-midfielder James Maddison, who has not had as bad a season as Keane made out when tearing into him, with Gabby Agbonlahor stating there was “no need” for it.

