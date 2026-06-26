Tottenham have secured a £72m ‘total agreement’ on a six-year deal for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to reports.

Spurs ended the season with a 1-0 win over Everton to narrowly secure their Premier League status for another season, as West Ham were relegated to the Championship.

The 18th-placed Hammers finished just two points adrift of Tottenham and Spurs are now putting in place measures to avoid getting in a similar situation again next term.

Tottenham have already secured four new signings with Martin Dubravka, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson joining on free transfers from Burnley, Bournemouth and Liverpool respectively, while Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke has moved to north London in a deal worth £52m.

Tottenham are also very keen to bring in at least one new midfielder with Newcastle star Tonali at the top of their list of targets this summer.

TEAMtalk‘s transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed earlier on Friday that Tonali has informed Newcastle United that he now WANTS to make the move to Tottenham this summer.

The Italy midfielder has indicated he is prepared to accept Tottenham’s proposal, which we understand would see him more than double his current salary at St James’ Park, while Newcastle are still asking for £100m for the Italian.

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Tonali to Tottenham is gathering serious pace

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Tottenham are the main club in the race to sign Tonali with the transfer expert only mentioning Spurs.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I stand by my news. Last week, out of nowhere, exclusive news – Sandro Tonali – Tottenham full stop.

“So, today, I keep mentioning Tottenham and Tonali, Tonali and Tottenham. I remain on my position.

“Tottenham are working on the deal to sign Sandro Tonali, and that remains the case. Deal on. Tottenham – Tonali.

“I am not coming here mentioning Man City, I am not coming here mentioning other clubs.

“Since I told you Tonali – Tottenham last week, the other clubs are no longer mentioned by myself at least.

“Let’s follow the situation, but the deal is on.”

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Spurs close to wrapping up signing – journalist

And now Italian journalist Nicolo Schira claimed on a Thursday that a new offer was imminent, he revealed: ‘Excl- This Week #Tottenham will submit to #Newcastle a new bid to try to sign Sandro #Tonali. The midfielder has already given his availability to #THFC for a contract until 2032. There are also other two Premier League clubs at the window for the midfielder. So Spurs pushing.’

And now Schira is reporting that Tottenham and Tonali have reached a ‘total agreement’ over a contract worth £72m, with Spurs now ‘confident’ of reaching a deal with Newcastle.

Schira added on X: ‘Excl. – Total agreement between Sandro #Tonali and #Tottenham for a contract until 2032 (12M/year). #THFC are now confident to reach a deal with #Newcastle to sign the midfielder, who wants to leave #NUFC and has chosen to join #Spurs (Roberto #DeZerbi had a key-role).’