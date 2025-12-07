Tottenham star facing axe over REPEAT incident as two more injuries rock Thomas Frank

Yves Bissouma faces the prospect of being axed by Tottenham Hotspur after being filmed reportedly inhaling laughing gas, a year after being suspended for the same thing, while Thomas Frank is also facing up to two more stars missing game time through injury.

Bissouma has not made a single appearance under Frank so far this season after being left out of the squad for the UEFA Super Cup clash with Paris Saint-Germain in August due to ‘persistent lateness’, while an ankle injury suffered since has also kept him out of contention.

Now, as a result of his latest disciplinary issue, Bissouma is facing the prospect of being shown the door by Tottenham even before the possibility of a January move away from the club.

Tottenham confirmed on Friday evening that they had launched a probe after footage emerged of Bissouma inhaling a nitrous oxide balloon at a party. Nitrous oxide can lead to brain disorders, depression, memory loss, incontinence, hallucinations and nerve damage.

The latest footage, revealed by The Sun, appears to have been filmed in the early hours of November 3, with Bissouma since removing any mention of Tottenham from his Instagram account.

It comes after the player posted a clip on his Snapchat account last August of him inhaling “hippy crack”, for which Bissouma was suspended by the club and later issued an apology for his “severe lack of judgement.”

A Spurs spokesman said of the new video: “We are looking into the events and it will be dealt with as an internal matter.”

This latest off-field incident will surely spell the end for Bissouma’s career in north London, having joined in a £25million from Brighton in the summer of 2022. He has made 100 appearances for the club, scoring twice.

The 29-year-old’s current contract is due to run out next summer, although the club do have the option to extend for a further 12 months, for a player who currently earns £68,750 per week.

Tottenham rocked by two more injuries

Meanwhile, as Tottenham finally got back to winning ways at home in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a 2-0 win over Frank’s former club Brentford, there was more bad news on the injury front.

Spurs remain without Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison as they head into the busy festive period of fixtures and Frank confirmed after the Brentford win that Destny Udogie has suffered yet another injury issue.

Speaking to reporters, the Dane revealed that Udogie could not play against Brentford due to an injury he picked up in midweek: “He got a soft tissue injury, unfortunately, against Newcastle.”

On the bright side, Frank stated that Udogie will not be out for “too long”. However, ‘not long’ at Tottenham could mean anything from a matter of weeks to five months, as has been the case with Solanke’s ongoing absence.

And it’s another injury for a striker that could cause Frank further issues going forward, with Randal Kolo Muani appearing to pick up another issue against the Bees.

The Daily Mirror‘s Ryan Taylor reported that the France international was observed in the mixed zone with a visible limp. Per Taylor, he was also “moving gingerly” prior to being substituted from the game.

If Kolo Muani does face more time on the sidelines, it will mean Richarlison leading the line in the foreseeable future, with youngster Dane Scarlett likely to step up to bench duty again.

