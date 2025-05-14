Eberechi Eze will be the subject of a bid from Tottenham

Tottenham are reportedly ‘ready to launch an offer’ for a Premier League attacker who they have a long-term interest in and who ripped them to pieces of late.

Spurs’ season has been wildly underwhelming. Coming off the back of a fifth-placed finish last term, they’d have expected to have been competitive again.

Instead, they are down in 17th, with only the three sides who have already been relegated worse than the north Londoners.

They’re going to have to sign some new talents to get themselves back up towards the top of the table. Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze has been on the radar for a while, and Football Insider reports Tottenham are ‘ready to launch a bid’ for him.

That stance may have been aided by Eze tearing Spurs to pieces of late. The Palace man scored both goals in Palace’s 2-0 victory over the north Londoners – his fourth and fifth goals in a three-game span – as he received an 8.58 WhoScored rating.

Though Eze has a £68million release clause in his contract, it’s reported Tottenham plan to come in below that sum initially.

The report does not give a figure on what is described as a ‘low-ball bid’ for the Palace star.

Palace want to keep Eze

TEAMtalk is aware that Palace do not want to lose Eze – though if his clause is met they’ll have no say.

What’s more, Tottenham are not the only side who are interested in landing the England international.

Both they and Manchester United believe they can land Eze, per TEAMtalk sources, while Newcastle are ‘very keen’ on him.

Eze’s camp are open to discussing a move to interested sides, but want to see him land at a club who can guarantee regular minutes and help him compete at the highest level.

