Tottenham ready to push hard for World Cup star who has impressed Conte after dazzling performance

Reports have claimed that Tottenham are ready to go back in for former target Sofyan Amrabat after an impressive World Cup display.

It’s no secret that Antonio Conte is currently weighing up his current options at Spurs. The Italian manager is keen to improve upon several areas of their squad.

Spurs currently sit fourth in the table but looked unconvincing in the build-up to the World Cup.

Amrabat has been a previous target for Spurs and it seems as if they are keen on rekindling their interest.

A report from La Viola News has claimed that Amrabat is back on their radar after an impressive World Cup campaign so far.

The Moroccan midfielder has played a key role in his side collecting four points from their opening two matches.

The 26-year-old managed to get the better of Kevin De Bruyne during Morocco’s shock win against Belgium.

Spurs were keen on completing a deal for Amrabat last summer but nothing came of their interest in the end.

Amrabat has been a regular in the Fiorentina setup since his arrival in 2020–21. His current deal with the Italian side expires in the summer of 2024.

He certainly isn’t afraid of getting stuck in. The man with 41 Morocco caps has already picked up seven yellow cards this season.

Add that to six in 2021-2022 and seven the previous term and it is obvious he likes to put himself about.

Conte is keen on adding depth

Despite Spurs sitting fourth in the Premier League, there has been the feeling that they haven’t managed to reach their full potential under Conte.

Earlier in the month, Conte spoke on where he would like to see his side improve in the second half of the season.

“We have to be pleased because to stay in the top four and to reach the next round of the Champions League is a big achievement for us,” He explained via Football London.

“If you compare this period with one year ago. Then you know in the second part of the season will be really tough. We don’t know what will happen in the World Cup.

“Fingers crossed for my players and the injuries. The injuries affected us [in this part] a lot and the performance of the team. We lost points. The injuries were up front, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Moura and Sonny and when that happened, the injuries were in only one area of the squad. That makes it more difficult.

“My hope is to have all the players available for the second part of the season. Then we’ll see. For sure there is a great desire to continue to improve our path.

“The Champions League is a tournament in which anything can happen. It’s important to arrive in the best physical condition with all the players.”

Along with the link to Amrabat, Spurs are also said to be considering a move for a new goalkeeper to replace captain Hugo Lloris.

Conte’s main objective will be to finish in the top four and some more signings would certainly bolster their chances.

