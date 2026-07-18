Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to open formal talks with Micky van de Ven over a new long-term contract after becoming increasingly confident they can convince the Dutch defender to commit his future to the club, TEAMtalk understands.

Van de Ven had made it clear to Spurs earlier this year that he was not interested in discussing fresh terms and had been targeting a move away this summer.

We reported in May that the Dutchman was leaning towards a move to Liverpool over Manchester United, while Spurs had set a huge asking price.

However, the landscape at Tottenham has changed dramatically following Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival.

The Italian masterminded Spurs’ dramatic Premier League survival before immediately overseeing one of the club’s most ambitious transfer windows in recent history.

Tottenham have already invested more than £225million on Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson, while TEAMtalk understands a £60million move for Manchester City winger Savinho is close to being finalised.

The North London club are also actively searching for a new striker.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Spurs believe the transformation under De Zerbi has significantly altered Van de Ven’s thinking.

Indeed, there has already been encouraging communication with the player’s representatives during the summer, prompting the club to prepare formal negotiations over a new deal.

There is confidence internally that the Netherlands international can now be persuaded to remain in North London.

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Tottenham hope Micky van de Ven will follow teammate in changing his stance on leaving

Spurs have already seen one senior player change his stance following De Zerbi’s arrival.

TEAMtalk understands Pedro Porro was convinced by the Italian’s vision earlier this summer before committing himself to a new long-term contract, and the club believe Van de Ven could now follow the same path.

Tottenham’s confidence is further boosted by the leadership role they envisage for the 24-year-old.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that Spurs are expecting Cristian Romero to leave before the transfer window closes, with Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all monitoring the Argentina defender’s situation.

Should Romero depart, Van de Ven has emerged as one of the leading candidates to inherit the captain’s armband.

The Dutchman is hugely respected inside the dressing room and De Zerbi is understood to view him as one of the pillars around which he wants to build his new-look Tottenham side.

Convincing Van de Ven to stay has therefore become one of the club’s biggest priorities alongside completing further additions before the transfer deadline.

After months where his future looked destined to lie away from North London, Spurs now believe the combination of De Zerbi’s influence, major investment in the squad and the prospect of becoming club captain could be enough to secure one of the most important signatures of their summer.

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