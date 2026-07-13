Djed Spence is available to leave Tottenham for the right price

Everton have been told what it will take for them to land Djed Spence from Tottenham this summer, amid some impressive World Cup displays.

Spence is a target for the Toffees, this summer, TEAMtalk is aware. We are also informed by sources that Tottenham are willing to see the back of him for the right price.

As such, there’s uncertainty over his future while he’s at the World Cup impressing for England.

Spence was particularly useful off the bench against Norway, adding a spark with a turn of pace and energy that the rest of the players on the pitch did not have at that point.

Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke suggests a price is set for Spence amid his displays on the world stage.

He said: “If a suitable offer were to come in, then they might look at it and evaluate it. There’s been a lot of incoming Spurs this season, so maybe they might have to balance the books in some respects.

“But it would be a pretty hefty fee. You’re probably looking at around £40million plus for somebody like Djed Spence, and whether Everton would be willing to go to those sort of figures, I’m not too sure.”

The Toffees have paid that twice in the past, with Tyler Dibling’s entire package reaching £40million in 2025, and back in 2017, they paid £45million for Gylfi Sigurdsson.

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Everton looking beyond Spence

While Spence is a target for Everton, and will likely remain such given his impact at the World Cup, he’s not the only right-back they want to sign.

The position has been deemed a priority this summer, and therefore they want to get the right man.

Alongside Spence, the Toffees are also looking at Guela Doue, Raoul Bellanova, Ben White and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Spence is seen as the ideal fit, especially given he also offers an option at left-back, but whether Everton are able to pay the money for him remains to be seen.

Some of the other options on their radar could be cheaper, so they have a decision to make in regards to quality and price.

In any case, movement on Spence is likely to be slow at least for the next few days, with England gearing up for their World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, with the Tottenham man likely to play a role at some point.

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