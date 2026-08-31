Tottenham rocked as Iliman Ndiaye agrees to join Man City from Everton in £65m deal

Manchester City have agreed terms with Everton to sign Iliman Ndiaye, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that the deal is now done, as Tottenham Hotspur suffer a crushing blow.

The Senegal international winger had been in talks with Tottenham, but Man City made a late and decisive move for the 26-year-old after failing to reach an agreement for Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo.

Sources have told us that Man City have struck a £65million deal with Everton for Ndiaye, who has also agreed terms with the Premier League giants.

Ndiaye is now set to undergo his medical in the North West rather than North London, with the formalities of his move to Man City expected to follow.

Everton had been progressing talks with Tottenham, but those discussions were paused when Man City made fresh contact.

Iliman Ndiaye wanted Man City over Tottenham

We can reveal that once Ndiaye became aware of Man City’s renewed interest, he made it clear to Everton that he wanted to join Enzo Maresca’s side ahead of Spurs.

Man City, for their part, insist that Ndiaye remained firmly on their radar throughout the summer transfer window, and they have now moved quickly to secure his signing.

The deal is separate to Jack Grealish’s proposed move to Everton, although the England international is set to head in the opposite direction.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool reach shock decision on Cody Gakpo after £80m Man City bid – David Ornstein

Tottenham now target Mykhailo Mudryk

The Ndiaye agreement represents a significant blow for Tottenham, who had been working on the Senegalese star and appeared to be making progress before Man City’s intervention.

Spurs have now moved quickly onto alternatives, with TEAMtalk understanding that they are exploring a loan deal for Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

Tottenham are also in talks over a permanent move for Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who could replace Kevin Danso should the defender complete his proposed move to Sunderland.

READ NEXT: Mykhailo Mudryk reacts after learning Tottenham have made an ‘offer’ to Chelsea