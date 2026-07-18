Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are now only waiting for the final ‘green light’ for their next signing, while Lucas Bergvall is set to leave.

Since narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League, Tottenham have made a huge statement in this summer’s transfer window.

So far this summer, Roberto De Zerbi’s side are Europe’s biggest spenders, having splashed out to sign Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke. They have also recruited Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers.

Tottenham’s recruitment drive is not stopping there, but they are also working on exits to raise funds for further business.

We have reported that they have set a realistic asking price for Cristian Romero to leave, while they are fielding interest for Richarlison to let him go.

And the north London outfit are also set for a significant windfall via Bergvall’s exit.

We have reported that they are demanding £50m for the midfielder after Nottingham Forest had an offer rejected, and Romano has now confirmed that he is “expected to leave” this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Lucas Bergvall from Tottenham is expected to leave the club this summer. Bergvall told Tottenham that he wants to play on a regular basis, he’s ready to maybe take a different step.

“But leaving Tottenham this summer is something that he has to do, according to the player, because he wants to play. And at Tottenham, the feeling of the boy after signing Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and they are not going to play European football, he doesn’t want to spend the season on bench or play ten minutes every two weeks.

“And so, for Bergvall, bid from Nottingham Forest and talks with Newcastle, both clubs are working for Lucas Bergvall. Both clubs are in contact, the highest proposal financially is from Nottingham Forest but Newcastle can offer a very competitive project and also ambitions, so there is a conversation ongoing with both clubs. Let’s see what Bergvall decides to do but for sure the situation of Lucas Bergvall is one to watch in the next days because he is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur.”

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Fabrizio Romano issues major Savinho to Tottenham update

And Bergvall’s exit should contribute to Tottenham affording a move for long-term target Savinho from Man City.

We reported on Friday that Spurs are set to complete the Savinho signing after choosing to prefer him over AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, and Romano has now stated that only the final “green light” is in the way of this move.

Romano added: “On Tottenham in terms of incomings, I stand by my news. In May, June, July I maintain my information. Tottenham want Savinho. Tottenham will go for Savinho. There are negotiations ongoing club to club, Tottenham and Manchester City.

“Savinho is very keen on a move to Tottenham. Savinho was already prepared to go to Tottenham one year ago, they wanted him in summer 2025. It was an exclusive story, I remember, July 2025. Then the deal didn’t happen because City decided to keep Savinho, to offer him a new contract in September, but now Savinho wants to go to Tottenham and Tottenham are negotiating for Savinho with Man City.

“Then in order to get the green light for the move, Man City would need a replacement for Savinho, that’s the point. But Tottenham are working on the Savinho deal.

“Not today, not yesterday, but I told you in June and I stand by my information. Tottenham and Savinho, this remains the priority. This remains the topic and this remains the deal.”

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