Tottenham sanction exit for £22m star as new ‘preference’ is revealed ahead of the summer

Tottenham have reportedly sanctioned the exit of Bryan Gil ahead of the upcoming transfer window with the Spanish winger prepared to leave on a permanent basis.

Gil joined Tottenham back in 2021 for a fee of around £21.6m from Sevilla. The move also saw Erik Lamela move in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

While the Spanish winger has shown glimpses of quality at times, it’s fair to say that on the whole, he’s struggled to live up to expectations in north London.

In total, the 23-year-old has made 42 appearances for the club, although a bulk of those games did come from the bench. He’s spent time out on loan with Valencia and Sevilla, although didn’t pull up many trees during those loan spells.

While he’s still under contract in England until 2026, it seems as if Tottenham are prepared to cut their losses on the Spanish star in the upcoming window.

According to Give Me Sport, Gil could seek a departure in the summer as Spurs are willing to allow him to leave on a permanent basis.

The report states that Gil previously wanted to fight for his place at Tottenham, but following a disappointing individual campaign, his new ‘preference’ is to leave the club in the summer.

Under Ange Postecoglou, the 23-year-old has only played 221 minutes of football across all competitions and it seems more than likely that he will depart at the next given opportunity.

Feyenoord are interested

In order to get his career back on track, it seems like a move elsewhere in Europe would be the best idea for Gil at this stage.

Earlier this month, reports from the Netherlands claimed that Feyenoord have opened up ‘concrete lines’ between themselves and his agent.

The Dutch club reportedly ‘think very highly’ of Gil and have presented a ‘concrete proposal’ to his agent in the hope of getting a deal over the line.

It’s also thought that a cut-price fee of between €6m to €10m (£5.1m to £8.5m) could be enough to get this deal over the line.

Given that Gil has struggled to make much of an impression in England, it’s no surprise that Tottenham are bracing themselves to make a hefty loss on the player.

Being just 23 years old, Gil himself still has plenty of time to get his career back on track and moving to somewhere like Feyenoord could be the jump-start that his career is in need of.

