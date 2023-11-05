Tottenham scout prolific Celtic star as Postecoglou considers reunion with former signing

Ange Postecoglou has sent a Tottenham scout to keep tabs on some of the top talents in the Scottish Premiership according to a recent report.

Tottenham have enjoyed an excellent start to the 2023-24 campaign under Postecoglou and the Australian boss is already looking for ways to improve his side.

Despite the loss of Harry Kane in the summer, Spurs had an excellent transfer window and they will be hopeful of repeating that success in January.

Postecoglou made a name for himself at Celtic and he had plenty of success in the transfer market with the Scottish club.

Kyogo Furuhashi was among the top signings that Postecoglou made at Celtic and Tottenham were linked with the Japanese international over the summer.

According to Sun Sport, Postecoglou recently sent Tottenham scout Ian Broomfield to Scotland in order to assess some of the Scottish Premiership’s top talents.

Furuhashi was among the names that Broomfield was paying close attention to as well as Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic.

Tottenham were linked with a move for Furuhashi in the summer, but the move didn’t materialise in the end. Now that Postecoglou has his feet under the table in north London, Spurs could reignite their interest in January.

Furuhashi would be an eye-catching addition

Son Heung-Min and James Maddison have been in prolific form under Postecoglou and someone like Furuhashi would add further depth to their forward line.

Since joining Celtic in 2021, the Japanese international has a terrific record in front of goal with 61 strikes in 98 appearances. He scored 54 of those goals while playing under Postecoglou who is clearly a big fan of the 28-year-old

“He gives everything in every game he plays, he’s a threat. If he doesn’t score a goal he works so hard for the team. He delivers in the big games,” Postecoglou told reporters last season when discussing Furuhashi.

“There’s not much of him out there and he’s up against big strong defenders who get very physical with him at times. But make no mistake, he’s a winner. I’ve seen it first-hand.”

Furuhashi penned a new four-year deal with Celtic in the summer which keeps him tied down until the summer of 2027.

Tottenham would therefore have to pay a sizeable amount to land the 28-year-old as Celtic are in a strong position to dictate his transfer value.

