Tottenham secure shock signing coup from London rivals as Johan Lange earns rare plaudits

Tottenham Hotspur have secured the signing of highly-rated England youth international George Jobling after his shock release from Chelsea’s academy this week.

Right-back Jobling, 16, has been playing with Chelsea’s Under-16 and Under-17 sides this season and was with the club for four years. However, he was surprisingly told he would not be offered scholars’ terms and, after a trial with Spurs, was picked up by the north London club.

The teenage talent, highly regarded at England youth level, will now join up with Tottenham’s Under-18 squad, having already featured on trial for the Under-16s against Man City in the PL Cup earlier this month.

He’s expected to sign a professional contract with the club when he turns 17, in what is considered a rare win for Johan Lange after the club’s sporting director has received plenty of vile from some supporters over Tottenham’s lack of January window transfer activity, along with how long it took to eventually sack Thomas Frank.

As for Jobling, the young defender is also a current England Under-16 international and was called up to the most recent camp this week, having previously skippered the team towards the end of 2025.

He is expected to feature for the Young Lions when they face Denmark, Spain, and France this week.

Chelsea‘s reasoning behind surprisingly letting Jobling go is unclear, but their loss is very much Tottenham’s gain as the young defender aims to move through the ranks and eventually push for first-team football in north London.

